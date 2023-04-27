Van Horn will keep Hogs from panic mode

Panic has not set in for Coach Dave Van Horn or the Arkansas baseball team, and the fans shouldn't either.

The loss to Missouri State on Tuesday was the Razorbacks' fourth consecutive after being swept by Georgia last weekend. But it is April not May.

Van Horn has hit a lot bigger speed bumps in his 21 seasons leading the Razorbacks than this one and his abilities to adjust on the fly is part of the reason he is 826-434 coaching the Razorbacks. He has led the Hogs to the College World Series seven times.

All it takes is one win to turn things around and the Razorbacks can do that at home tonight when they host a talented Texas A&M.

. . .

Aaron Rodgers had played for only one team in his NFL career but apparently 18 years was enough as he asked to be traded to the New York Jets, leaving Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott as the longest-tenured quarterback in the league.

Prescott, who has played for the Dallas Cowboys since they drafted him, has eight seasons under his belt and that makes him the longest running quarterback show in the NFL with the same team.

Rodgers was the Green Bay Packers' starter the past 15 seasons after backing up Brett Favre his first three years.

He leaves with 59,055 passing yards, 475 touchdowns passing and 35 rushing. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win and a record of 147-75-1.

Rodgers, who is 39, will try to repeat what Tom Brady did after he left the New England Patriots tfor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was 43.

Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in 2020 to go along with the six he won for the Patriots.

Brady's deal felt different, more like the Patriots wanted to get rid of him. While Rodgers seems to have been unhappy for the past few seasons.

Only time will tell which team got the best of this deal, no doubt the Bucs were the winners in their time with Brady.

. . .

On the subject of age, Udonis Haslem is the oldest player on a NBA roster at 42, although has played in just seven games this season.

What makes Haslem unique is that other than one year playing overseas, his entire career has been in the state of Florida -- from high school to college (Florida) to the Miami Heat, where he has played 20 seasons.

. . .

Frank's Rockette will apparently be the favorite in a field of six fillies and mares entered for Saturday night's 13th running of the $175,000 Roxelana Overnight Stakes at Churchill Downs.

The six-furlong main track test will go as the ninth race Saturday, a 10-race program that serves as the kickoff to the 44-day Spring Meet that will be highlighted by the 149th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby on May 6. Post time for the Roxelana is 9:11 p.m. Central.

Owned by North Little Rock businessman Frank Fletcher, Frank's Rockette has earned $1.3 million and is trained by Bill Mott, She is a five-time graded stakes winner with her past two starts producing an eight-length victory in the Grade III Hurricane Bertie and a 12 1/4-length victory in the Grade III Sugar Swirl.

Junior Alvarado has the mount and will break from post one.

The top challenger to Frank's Rockette looks to be three-time stakes winner Pretty Birdie from Mary Lou Whitney's stable.

Meanwhile, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs features two stakes races Saturday, the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds and the Dig A Diamond Stakes, also for $150,000 but for older fillies and mares.