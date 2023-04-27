Ways available to help disaster victims

When people think of a disaster, they think of tornadoes, earthquakes and hurricanes.

"Even though we are often told they are headed our way, we never really expect them to happen in our own backyard," said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

There are several ways individuals can help others who have been affected by a disaster, Henson said in a news release.

"Recently, many Arkansans were affected by tornadoes that wreaked havoc in their communities. The devastation left families in shock, feeling hopeless, scared and not knowing what to do next," she said. "However, many people have stepped up to help families mend the pieces together."

RECOVERY TIPS

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the American Red Cross provide several tips:

DONATE TO REPUTABLE DISASTER ORGANIZATIONS

Making a monetary donation to an accredited disaster relief organization is always helpful to victims affected by a disaster. Monetary donations provide the capability and flexibility to direct and use the funds where it is needed most.

RESEARCH THE ORGANIZATION BEFORE YOU DONATE

Scammers often act as false representatives for organizations and prey on vulnerable people. Be very cautious when contributing to an unfamiliar organization. Check with the Better Business Bureau for verification.

SERVE AS A VOLUNTEER

Volunteering with a local charity organization is a great way to show people you care and are there to help. Serve as a volunteer with the local American Red Cross, church or organization serving disaster victims. Make sure you call before showing up at the site location unannounced.

COLLECT GOODS AND SUPPLIES

Take the initiative to collect items needed. Find out what is required, such as clothing, canned goods or furniture, before collecting items.

ORGANIZE A FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser can be done independently or collaboratively with a church, local school or community organization. Conducting fundraising efforts is a great way to raise funds or collect supplies that can be sent directly to accredited relief fund organizations.

"No one likes dealing with disasters," Henson said, "but when disasters happen, communities come together with a servant's heart to show they care."

