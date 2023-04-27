WRICE good for duck hunters

As the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission transitions to a new licensing system, some important hunt application dates will be different this year.

The first difference will be for elk hunting permits. The application period will be May 1-15, said Trey Reid, assistant chief of communications for the commission. The application period for the elk hunting permits is usually the entire month of May.

Also, the application for controlled wildlife management area deer hunting permits will be July 1-31. The permit period is usually in June.

Finally, the application period for alligator hunting permits will be June 10-18 instead of June 1-15, the usual dates.

WATERFOWL ACCESS

At the commission's monthly work meeting, David Graves, a private lands biologist for the agency, briefed the commission on the agency's Waterfowl Rice Incentive Conservation Enhancement (WRICE) program.

It is a program through which the commission pays landowners to keep waste rice available for ducks, geese, and other migrating birds in the fall and winter. In exchange, farmers allow public hunting access to their fields through a controlled draw system.

Farmers may still operate and harvest their rice fields as normal, but can receive added income by leaving stubble and flooding fields during waterfowl migration, and allowing permitted public hunting opportunities.

Arkansas rice growers more commonly till in the fall, but fall tilling buries waste rice that would have been available to migrating waterfowl. Flooded rice fields are estimated to provide 11% of all food energy in the Mississippi Delta for ducks like mallards and pintails. That percentage has dwindled with advances in agriculture.

Additionally, the program offers an additional incentive for landowners that have Wetland Reserve Easements on their property. A more recently enacted portion of the program will pay landowners $50/acre to allow public access to their currently enrolled WRICE properties for hunting and wildlife-viewing throughout the year.

The program is popular with landowners and hunters. In 2020-21, landowners enrolled 3,855 acres in WRICE. In 2022-23, they enrolled 5,016 acres.

The number of fields permitted for hunts increased from 40 in 2020-21 to 69 in 2022-23. The commission received 580 applications for the last weekend of the 2021-22 hunting season.

"The program is successful, and it is getting more popular," Graves said.

Federal funds cover about 63% of the cost. The Game and Fish Commission pays the balance to cover the hunting aspect, Graves said.

Hunters kill an average of 1.9 ducks or geese per field, Graves said.

Interestingly, the average age of successful hunters on WRICE fields is mid 30s. Graves said the program has been a portal to provide opportunities for new hunters. Graves said that a questionnaire asks hunters if they would have hunted waterfowl if WRICE fields had not been available. Graves said that 12% responded "no."

Another question asked if permittees introduced new hunters through the program. Graves said that 15% responded "yes."

Availability of rice and water drives duck abundance in Arkansas, said Brad Carner, deputy director for the Game and Fish Commission. Carner is the former chief of the agency's wildlife management division. Diminishing amounts of rice on the landscape in the fall and winter has influenced duck migration patterns and duck behavior in Arkansas.

"We've seen a shift," Carner said. "There's less water. (Landowners are) discing fields during winter and prepping them for next spring planting. There's not as much food on landscape, not as much water. We carved out $250,000 from the wildlife management division budget to see if we could get interest from farmers to slightly shift what they were doing, to not disc fields in the fall and hold water.

"We took that $250,000 investment and we were able to attain a $2.1 million voluntary access grant. We brought in $4 million dollars from the federal government with zero investment from AGFC to stand this program. Our goal is to greatly expand the habitat component."