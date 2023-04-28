6A-WEST TRACK: Fayetteville’s Estes breaks pole vault mark again; Bentonville sweeps team championships

ROGERS -- When it was decided the pole vault for the 6A-West Conference track meet would be moved indoors, it meant Hannah Estes didn't have to worry about the wind and rain.

All the Fayetteville senior had to do was focus on surpassing the meet record she had set last year. Estes did it during Thursday's meet at Gates Stadium as she cleared 12 feet, 10 inches on her first attempt, breaking the 12-5 she cleared last year.

It also helped that Estes had some competition while reaching that height. Rogers' Kayla Ryan was the only other pole vaulter remaining once the bar reached 11-6, and the junior also cleared 12-6 on her first attempt but bowed out at 12-10.

"It felt awesome," said Estes, who will continue to do the pole vault at Arkansas. "The runway felt super-fast, and I was just feeling good, like bouncy. I was really hoping for 13 feet, but I'm happy with 12-10. I think the state meet will be the time for it.

"We were all excited about jumping inside. That's the best conditions you can get, so everybody was jumping super-high. It also took the pressure off us because we didn't have to worry about the conditions, so we can do what we know to do."

The remainder of the meet had to be pushed back because of rain, but Bentonville's boys made a pair of early statements once things started. The Tigers' 4x800-meter relay team of Eli Seavey, James American Horse, Jackson Price and Harper Jones broke the meet record with its time of 7 minutes, 54.98 seconds, almost 5 seconds faster than the previous mark.

Bentonville then rewrote another meet record when the 4x200 relay team of Chase Stone, Carson Tucker, Locklan Rohlwing, John Verkamp had a time of 1:27.73, breaking the previous mark of 1:29.14 set by Bentonville West in 2021. Those same four runners then helped the Tigers clinch the conference title with a 1-2-3-6 finish in the 200 for 27 points.

"The 4x800 was kind of a surprise, really," Bentonville coach Mike Power said. "They just went in there with the right attitude, and we had some really good handoffs. All the legs were really solid, so that was really nice.

"The 4x200 was kind of a new quartet for us. Our goal was to try to make it around the track first, then we would try to win the race. We accomplished both of them."

Bentonville finished with 200 points to win its second straight conference championship, followed by Fayetteville with 142 while Rogers Heritage was a distant third with 81.

In the girls division, the only other meet record that was rewritten came in the 4x200 relay as Bentonville's team of Sophie Burtis, Morgan Langley, Emelia Thurston and Gressa Hoyord had a time of 1:41.77. That broke the previous mark of 1:43.54 set by Fayetteville last year.

It also set the stage for a dominating performance for the Lady Tigers, who finished with 290 points while Fayetteville was a distant second with 139. Bentonville won 11 of the 18 events and finished with 20 or more points in some events, including 1-2-3 finishes in the long jump (Langley, Brianna Fogarty and Celeste Puga) and the 200 (Burtis, Thurston and Langley).

"We have a deep team and a little of everything, which is quite apparent," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker said. "We have some awesome distance runners, some awesome sprints and some awesome jumpers. When we can put it all together, we can score a lot of points. That's the bottom line.

"I'm not disappointed because we scored in every event and we qualified people in every event. It's nice to see the seniors out there doing their thing, and the younger kids looking at it and taking part of it. That's what builds championships, that's what builds culture and what builds the teams we have at Bentonville."

Fayettevilles Zoey Stephenson competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





