Stuttgart, 1910: “Waiting for the Excursion Train, Fall of 1910.” The gathered automobiles and buggies were likely awaiting a prospective land buyer coming to visit the rich rice growing region. The 326-foot depot, built for $50,000, was razed decades ago. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Stuttgart, 1910: "Waiting for the Excursion Train, Fall of 1910." The gathered automobiles and buggies were likely awaiting a prospective land buyer coming to visit the rich rice growing region. The 326-foot depot, built for $50,000, was razed decades ago. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content