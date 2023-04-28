Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

RECORDS ASU 15-22, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 24-15, 11-7 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.28 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Tanner Hall (7-3, 2.95 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (4-1, 2.49 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Billy Oldham (3-2, 6.00 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 6.49 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Will Armistead (1-0, 1.86 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (355-417-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Scott Berry (506-271-1 in 14th season at Southern Mississippi and overall) SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 6-0 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS ASU has not played Southern Mississippi since April 2008, when the Golden Eagles swept a three-game set at Hattiesburg. … Kyler Carmack’s 2.49 ERA leads the conference and puts him among the top 30 pitchers nationally. … Southern Miss’ Dustin Dickerson has struck out 10 times in 159 at-bats, the best ratio in the Sun Belt. … The Red Wolves’ 95 doubles rank 13th in the nation.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Southern Mississippi*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Southern Mississippi*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southern Mississippi*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off *Sun Belt Conference game