Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas State at Southern Mississippi

Today at 2:05 a.m.

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss. 

RECORDS ASU 15-22, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference; Southern Mississippi 24-15, 11-7 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 6.28 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Tanner Hall (7-3, 2.95 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (4-1, 2.49 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Billy Oldham (3-2, 6.00 ERA). Game 3: ASU RHP Chase Armstrong (1-2, 6.49 ERA); Southern Mississippi RHP Will Armistead (1-0, 1.86 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (355-417-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Scott Berry (506-271-1 in 14th season at Southern Mississippi and overall) SERIES Southern Mississippi leads 6-0 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS ASU has not played Southern Mississippi since April 2008, when the Golden Eagles swept a three-game set at Hattiesburg. … Kyler Carmack’s 2.49 ERA leads the conference and puts him among the top 30 pitchers nationally. … Southern Miss’ Dustin Dickerson has struck out 10 times in 159 at-bats, the best ratio in the Sun Belt. … The Red Wolves’ 95 doubles rank 13th in the nation.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Southern Mississippi*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Southern Mississippi*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southern Mississippi*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off THURSDAY Off *Sun Belt Conference game

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT