Arkansas Supreme Court upholds ruling that barred JP from serving in elected role

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to bar a Pulaski County justice of the peace from serving in her role after she was deemed ineligible, something county officials say is a step toward filling the position that has been functionally vacant for nearly a year.

That July 22 injunction by a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge prohibited Kristina Gulley, who was elected justice of the peace for Pulaski County's District 10 in 2020 and took office in January 2021, from serving in her elected role.

Now county officials will request a final decision in Circuit Court confirming that the District 10 position is vacant, compelling the Quorum Court to adopt a resolution declaring the position vacant -- something they did not have enough votes to do in January, a county spokeswoman said Thursday.

The resolution would be sent to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who would be able to appoint an eligible registered voter from the district to the position.

"I'm glad the process is finally moving along, and I trust that if and when the vacancy is declared, the Governor will make an excellent appointment," Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said in a statement.

However, Gulley said she's determined to fight the decision in the Circuit Court, maintaining that the attempt to disqualify and remove her was a political attack on her character and that the same level of scrutiny was not applied to other candidates for the office.

"We'll go back to the lower court and duke it out from there," Gulley said Thursday.

The case stemmed from allegations raised in May 2022 that Gulley was convicted on hot-check charges -- deemed "infamous crimes" that would make a person ineligible for office -- in 1997 and 2003.

A majority of the justices disagreed with Gulley's appeal that the dispute and argument for her removal had been dealt with in previous cases and that Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch abused his discretion by ordering her barred from her duties.

Justices Robin Wynne and Barbara Webb dissented, with both of them arguing that the injunction Gulley appealed is no longer relevant because Gulley was deemed ineligible to run for reelection and her term has ended. They called for supplemental briefing on that topic. Justice Shawn Womack joined Wynne's dissent.

Gulley's opponent for reelection, Barry Jackson, was also deemed ineligible for the office last year as a result of hot check convictions of his own from more than 15 years ago.

In Circuit Court, Gulley provided an Arkansas State Police criminal history report that showed she had no criminal history, the Supreme Court opinion states. However, the state provided certified copies of the Conway District Court's docket showing the hot check convictions.

Gulley acknowledged that she wrote bad checks 20 years ago, made payment plans in court and later had the records sealed.

Despite this, Welch sided with county officials who were concerned about the harm to the Quorum Court's appearance if they let someone who should have been disqualified serve as a member.

Pulaski County officials have also requested that Gulley repay $29,037 in salary, expenses and benefits she received since taking office, something that Gulley said she views as unfair.