The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 27, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-706. James McCauley v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-409. Marlon Tucker v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed.

CV-22-685. Kristina Gulley v. State of Arkansas ex rel. Larry Jegley, Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney; and Pulaski County, Arkansas, ex rel. Barry Hyde, Pulaski County Judge, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Wynne, Womack, and Webb, JJ., dissent.