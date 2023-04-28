At our expense

It has been more than 100 days since Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was inaugurated as the 47th governor of Arkansas. In that brief time, the General Assembly, ingratiating itself to her ideological whims, quickly ushered through substantial changes to education and criminal justice, among others.

Equality and enlightenment also felt the new governor's wrath as bills targeting the rights of transgendered persons and public libraries were signed into law. Republicans turned a blind eye to the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

In an era when Donald Trump holds outsized power over the Republican Party, it stands to reason that his former press secretary would endeavor to model her first term after his. To be sure, Arkansas cannot improve education or crime by stoking social fear, anxiety, and division. Our state cannot spur growth or raise median household incomes by embracing trickle-down economics.

Sanders' plan privatizing public schools as a means of reform invites confusion, complexity, and most significantly, corruption. The Arkansas LEARNS Act permits the state to allow private enterprise, via the Arkansas Charter Schools Act, to take over failing schools. It's an odd approach considering the data about charter schools in Arkansas.

Mavuto Kalulu at the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas determined that education outcomes in charter schools are currently worse than public schools in our state. However, the recent decision by the Arkansas Department of Education to take over the Marvell-Elaine School District will test the governor's approach.

I served as chief of staff to the attorney general of Arkansas when the General Assembly considered substantial criminal justice reform. Our office had a heavy hand in the final revisions of that legislation.

Following its passage, Gov. Mike Beebe pardoned more than 700 nonviolent drug offenders, including his own son, in an effort to alleviate incarceration, which had a lot to do with uneven sentencing. It was an important step, but the overall effort did not sufficiently address the root causes of crime, most notably the lack of meaningful economic opportunities in depressed neighborhoods and communities statewide.

While it is true that since the covid-19 pandemic began crime has been on the rise nationwide, data also illustrates short-term spikes in murder rates are not contextualized by a long-term decline in crime, which has been happening since the 1990s.

Yet despite already having the fifth-highest incarceration rate in the country, the Safer Stronger Arkansas Act, a Sanders-led initiative, allocated $470 million for prisons. This came on the heels of voters rejecting bond issues for prison expansion in Benton and Washington counties last November.

Arkansas' crime concern will not be alleviated by building more jail beds or catering to the dismal and violent private prison industry. In recent years, sensible Republicans have understood this.

Marc Levin, a political conservative in Texas and the founder of Right on Crime, once asked, "How is it 'conservative' to spend vast amounts of taxpayer money on a strategy without asking whether it is providing taxpayers with the best public safety return on their investment?"

Sanders and her team would have been smart to consider that question.

The wealthiest 1 percent in Arkansas received another tax cut, embracing the theory that tax cuts for the rich will somehow benefit the non-rich. But as Rana Foroohar observed in the Financial Times, "The argument is that trickle-down economics will somehow magically start working to bolster growth, even though there is no evidence over the past 20 years that this has been the case."

Additionally, Sanders cut the corporate tax rate under the impression perhaps that corporations will use the savings to raise wages or create more jobs. It rarely works that way because, as Milton Friedman explained, the corporation's primary obligation is to its shareholders. This is why, for example, after receiving a windfall from the 2017 Trump tax cuts, corporations pursued record-setting stock buybacks rather than investing in long-term growth.

All of these measures were rushed through the Legislature. It's one of the perils of partisanship. And it comes at the expense of the people.

Blake Rutherford lives in Bentonville. He can be reached at rutherford.blake@gmail.com.