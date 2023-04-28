Awards program honors late UAPB quarterback

Nearly a year since Ben Anderson's death, the former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff quarterback's memory is alive and well on campus.

MidSouth Sports & Education Group hosted the inaugural Benjamin Anderson Leadership Awards ceremony Thursday inside the university's STEM building. The awards honor a high school player in each of Arkansas' seven football classifications (8-man to 7A) based on their academic performance, on-field play and community volunteerism.

All of this year's award winners are quarterbacks.

"I think it's awesome what they are doing to continue the legacy of Benjamin Anderson and to recognize all these quarterbacks and provide this leadership award to them," said Clarice Anderson, Ben's mother. "It encourages us so much. We're so grateful and so thankful to this organization for thinking of these young men and helping their future."

Ben Anderson, a 2010 graduate of Little Rock Parkview High, lettered four seasons at UAPB (2011-14) and led the Golden Lions to their only Southwestern Athletic Conference outright championship in 2012. In that year's championship game against Jackson State University, Anderson fired a 95-yard touchdown pass to Willie Young with 2 minutes left to tie the game at 21-all. UAPB won 24-21 in overtime on a 26-yard Tyler Strickland field goal.

Anderson followed his college career with a six-year professional career in Japan, winning the X-League MVP award in 2017. He died on Lake Ouachita last June 11 in a tubing accident at age 30.

Betty Hayes Anthony, senior woman administrator in the UAPB athletic department, presented Anderson's parents with a poster of their son in game action as a Golden Lion, a gesture that brought tears to father Glen Anderson after he announced a scholarship fund to benefit award winners starting in 2024.

"Every time I see a picture [of Ben] unexpected, it just brings back emotions," Glen Anderson said.

Based in Jackson, Miss., MidSouth Sports & Education Group works with student-athletes to help them gear toward for college through ACT and SAT preparation, game film organization and, once in college, help them with name-image-likeness deals, according to president and CEO Marcus A. Chanay, a UAPB graduate. It is a subsidiary of B1 Ventures and Holdings, which has health and sports-education leadership divisions.

Chanay credited his son Marquis, an assistant coach at White Hall, and Micah McDonald with the idea to honor Ben Anderson through the awards program. Anderson's parents gave Chanay's group permission to use his name.

Marquis Chanay and McDonald were there to present the award to each winner:

8-man: Wyatt Buchanan of Izard County

2A: Luke King of Hazen

3A: Brandon Scott of Charleston

4A: Cedric Simmons of Malvern

5A: Achilles Ringo of Mills University Studies

6A: Kel Busby of Pulaski Academy

7A: Jordan Walker of Bryant

Six of the seven Anderson Award winners also won the state championship in their respective classes in 2022.

"It feels awesome," said Busby, a junior who is orally committed to playing baseball at the University of Arkansas. "I know all these guys are studs and it feels awesome to be able to sit down with them. To be one of the first ones, it's an honor."

Ringo, who was privately trained by Anderson, guided Mills to the second round of the 5A playoffs. Anderson had been hired as QB coach at Mills at the time of his death.

"I wanted it to happen so bad," said Ringo, whose father Eddie was a standout at Dollarway in the early 2000s. "One of the first things [Anderson] taught me was to never give up. One of the first workouts we had, he pushed me so hard, I wanted to quit. But he always told me to never give up because I was going to be better on the other side."

Marcus Chanay said he is hoping to add corporate sponsorships to expand the awards program for the future.