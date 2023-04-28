The world in brief: Backers of Israeli judicial overhaul rally

Backers of Israeli judicial overhaul rally

JERUSALEM -- Tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis who support a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary flocked to Jerusalem on Thursday to rally for the proposal, which has prompted some of the biggest protests in Israel's history.

After 16 weeks of protests against the overhaul that brought parts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to a standstill, Thursday marked a rare mobilization of public support for the divisive plan.

Crowds of Israelis transformed a major Jerusalem thoroughfare into a sea of blue and white national flags. Some protesters stomped on a carpet displaying the faces of Israel's Supreme Court president and former attorney general.

"We will not give up," ultranationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told the rally.

"We have the people, they have the media," he said, referring to the government's critics that he accuses of exerting undue influence over the news media.

The masses snaking down Kaplan Street railed against their opponents and chanted slogans in support of the judicial plan, which Netanyahu delayed last month after mass anti-government protests -- mainly by secular and liberal Israelis -- intensified and even threatened to paralyze the economy.

2nd Uyghur death in detention decried

BANGKOK -- Human-rights organizations urged Thailand on Thursday to improve conditions in its immigration detention facilities after a second asylum-seeker from China's Muslim Uyghur minority died in custody within two months.

Human Rights Watch called for an end to Thailand's "inhumane and counterproductive" policy of indefinitely detaining people accused of violating immigration law after Uyghur rights groups reported Mattohti Mattursun, 40, died last Friday of suspected liver failure shortly after being taken to a hospital weeks after falling ill.

"Thai authorities are putting people seeking refugee protection at grave risk by keeping them for years in awful conditions in immigration detention centers," Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in an emailed statement. "Mattohti Mattursun's death should sound the alarm to end this abusive policy of incarcerating asylum seekers and refugees for prolonged periods."

Rights groups have long criticized conditions at immigration detention facilities. The Thailand-based Coalition for the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons charged in a statement Thursday that detainees "do not have access to adequate medical care and are confined indoors 24 hours a day in overcrowded, unsanitary cells without access to adequate or halal food, physical exercise, or appropriate medical treatment."

Kosovo seeks justice for 1,621 missing

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo's leadership has called for justice for the 1,621 people still officially missing from the 1998-1999 war with neighboring Serbia.

On Kosovo's National Day of Missing Persons, President Vjosa Osmani said in a statement: "The violent extinction of thousands of our citizens, including children, was a clear effort to extinguish the people."

The war broke out when the ethnic Albanian majority in Kosovo, which was then a Serbian province, rebelled against rule from Belgrade, which responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people were killed.

In 1999, a NATO military intervention forced Serbia to pull out of the territory. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, which is not recognized by Serbia.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti paid his respects at a memorial to the missing in the capital, Pristina.

"We need justice. We need accountability. We need criminals, perpetrators, executioners and decision-makers to be behind bars," Kurti said.

The issue of the missing is part of an 11-point European Union plan to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti is due to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels next week for talks.

Poland probes aerial object discovered

WARSAW, Poland -- Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country, the justice minister reported Thursday.

Poland's security services are on high alert due to Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine. However, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the object found near Zamosc, a town near the city of Bydgoszcz, which is located some 164 miles northwest of Warsaw, did not pose a danger to residents.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the military department of the district prosecutor's office in the city of Gdansk is leading the investigation, with military experts, police and military counterintelligence agents also involved.

Authorities have not said what kind of equipment they think it is. But the Gdansk prosecutor's office said in a statement posted on its website that no traces of explosives were found at the site where the aerial object was discovered.





Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Right-wing Israelis attend a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)







Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Right-wing Israelis wave their national flag during a rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

