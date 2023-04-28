Bella Vista officials thank residents for commitment to safety as facility opens

BELLA VISTA -- A large group gathered outside Bella Vista's new Public Safety Building on Forest Hills Boulevard on Monday for a ribbon cutting and flag-raising ceremony.

"This has been a long time in the making," Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves said.

He said plans for the building started in 2017 when he was hired as police chief and continued in 2020 with a bond election that allowed for the construction of the facility.

"We've always had great support from the citizens of Bella Vista where public safety is concerned," he said.

Graves said the facility took about 18 months to construct, and it houses the Police Department, district court and dispatch.

Peter Christie, former mayor of Bella Vista, also spoke. He said voters approved a $24.3 million bond issue for three capital infrastructure projects, including two for the Fire Department and the public safety building.

"On behalf of the Police Department officers and employees, our judicial team and the council members over the years, I extend a very sincere thank you to our constituents for your vision and determination to make this project a reality. In addition, a special thank you to our first mayor, Frank Anderson, and his council for having the foresight to purchase this land many years ago," he said.

Christie said the new facility has amenities not available to police departments in neighboring cities, including a 50-yard indoor shooting range and a large training room.

"This is a great day for Bella Vista," Mayor John Flynn said.

Flynn said financially, the city got a great deal for the taxpayers on the building. He said the interest rate on the bond issue is 1.1%. He added that the building cost $18 million, but if the city started on the project today, it would cost around $25 million to $27 million due to inflation.

Flynn said he thought building a facility that would accommodate growth for 30 years was a good idea. Some cities build a new police department and have to add on within a few years, he said, and what the city has done will save money in the long run.

"A lot of communities in the U.S. don't have a good safety record," he said, adding Bella Vista supports its Police Department.

"We're one of the safest cities in Arkansas, and for its size, even in the U.S.," he said.