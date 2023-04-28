Boys State delegates picked

Southeast Arkansas students will join more than 500 young men attending Arkansas Boys State 2023, the program's 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Students were nominated to represent their community and school May 28 to June 2 at Boys State, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion, according to a news release.

Local participants include:

Chandler Blunt of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

Adrian Owens of Pine Bluff from Dollarway High School;

Chandler Laurent of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

Alexander Walters of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

John Thomposn of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

Landon Rhodes of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School;

William Donham of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Payam Garner of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Kai Lin of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Austin Long of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Connor Menard of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Joe Moseley of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

Tucker Neikirk of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Ethan Tomboli of White Hall from White Hall High School;

Tyler Raney of Hermitage from Strong-Huttig Schools;

Easton Parker of Hermitage from Hermitage High School;

Dameon Harris of Monticello from Drew Central High School;

Gustavo Delacruz of Monticello from Drew Central High School;

Dylan Ludwig of Wilmar from Drew Central High School;

Brayden Kitchens of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

Eli Franks of Rison from Woodlawn High School;

Jared Saeler of Kingsland from Rison High School;

Jack Bryant of New Edinburg from Fordyce High School;

Reagan Robinson of Dermott from Dermott High School;

LJ Hargraves of Dermott from Dermott High School;

Alex Ayala of Warren from Warren High School;

Maxx McGaha of Warren from Warren High School;

Landon Milton of Warren from Warren High School;

Terence Roberson of Warren from Warren High School;

Bryson McDougall of Sheridan from Sheridan High School;

Reece Boykin of Sheridan from Sheridan High School;

Joshua Meachem of Pine Bluff from White Hall High School;

JD Daniels of Monticello from Monticello High School;

Evan Bealer of Monticello from Monticello High School;

Ross Atkinson of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Chance Brownell of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Dylan Duncan of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Ulises Hernandez of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Carson Konecny of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Matthew Luster of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

KP Pickett of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School;

Josh Haynes of Gillett from DeWitt High School;

Carter Hearn of DeWitt from DeWitt High School;

Reece Barnett of DeWitt from DeWitt High School.

During their week at Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. They will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real: run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents.

Students will be guided through their experience by more than 60 volunteers including college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism, and more.

Activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies, and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on their Arkansas Citizens Access Network: https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the weeklong summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Details: arboysstate.org.