Celebrity Attractions announces season lineup

Celebrity Attractions opens its 2023-24 Broadway Season with a touring production of "Come From Away," Aug. 25-27 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The musical -- music, book and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Vein -- focuses on the way the residents of a small town in Newfoundland, Canada, embraced the 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the wake of the shutdown of air travel that followed the Sept. 11 attacks.

It's one of five touring musicals on the season schedule.

The rest of the lineup (all performances at Robinson):

Oct. 24-29: "Six" (music, book and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), a musical in the form of a rock concert in which the six wives of Henry VIII appear as pop princesses. "'Six' is currently the hottest new show on Broadway and the fact that Little Rock has a stop so early on the national tour speaks to how well we support Broadway in this town," said Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson. (The touring production will also be onstage Sept. 12-17 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center.)

Feb. 2-4, 2024: "Mean Girls," music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, book by Tina Fey, based on the film of the same name.

March 1-3, 2024: "Jesus Christ Superstar," music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice, marking its 50th anniversary in a revival that originated with London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2016.

April 26-28, 2024: "Pretty Woman: The Musical," music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton based on Lawton's screenplay for the 1990 movie that Marshall directed.

Season tickets will be $158-$504. Current season subscribers will receive renewal forms in early May. New subscriber seat selection will become available this summer. Visit CelebrityAttractions.com.