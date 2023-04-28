Chinese ship cuts off Philippine patrol boat

ABOARD BRP MALABRIGO -- A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.

The high seas face-off Sunday between the larger Chinese ship and the Philippine coast guard's BRP Malapascua near Second Thomas Shoal was among the tense moments it and another Philippine vessel encountered in a weeklong sovereignty patrol in one of the world's most hotly contested waterways.

The Philippine coast guard had invited a small group of journalists, including three from The Associated Press, to join the 1,038-mile patrol for the first time as part of a new Philippine strategy aimed at exposing China's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, where an estimated $5 trillion in global trade transits each year.

In scorching summer heat but relatively calm waters, the Malapascua and another Philippine coast guard vessel, the BRP Malabrigo, journeyed to the front lines of the long-seething territorial conflicts. They cruised past a string of widely scattered Philippine-occupied and claimed islands, islets and reefs looking for signs of encroachment, illegal fishing and other threats.

In areas occupied or controlled by China, the Philippine patrol vessels received radio warnings in Chinese and halting English, ordering them to immediately leave what the Chinese coast guard and navy radio callers claimed were Beijing's "undisputable territories" and issuing unspecified threats for defiance.

Hostilities peaked Sunday morning in the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly archipelago, the most fiercely contested region in the busy sea channel.

As the two patrol vessels approached the shoal's shallow turquoise waters for an underwater survey, the Chinese coast guard repeatedly warned them by radio to leave the area, which is about 121 miles west of the Philippine island province of Palawan.

After several radio exchanges, a Chinese coast guard caller, sounding agitated, warned of unspecified adversarial action.

"Since you have disregarded our warning, we will take further necessary measures on you in accordance with the laws and any consequences entailed will be borne by you," the Chinese speaker said.

A Chinese coast guard ship rapidly approached and shadowed the smaller Malapascua and the Malabrigo. When the Malapascua maneuvered toward the mouth of the shoal, the Chinese ship suddenly shifted to block it, coming as close as 120 to 150 feet from its bow, said Malapascua's skipper, Capt. Rodel Hernandez.

To avoid a collision, Hernandez abruptly reversed his vessel's direction then shut off its engine to bring the boat to a full stop.

Hernandez later told journalists that the "sudden and really very dangerous maneuver" by the Chinese coast guard ship had disregarded international rules on collision avoidance. He had the Philippine vessels leave the area after the encounter for the safety of the ships and personnel.

Information for this article was contributed by Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila of The Associated Press.

Some of the many suspected Chinese militia ships lay side by side at the Philippine-claimed reef called Whitsun, locally known as Julian Felipe reef, at the South China Sea, on Saturday, April 22, 2023. A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway that led to a frightening near-collision witnessed by journalists. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Philippine Coast Guard Apprentice Seawoman Alinea Pugay on board the BRP Malabrigo exchanges radio warnings with a Chinese Navy war ship as they cruised near Subi, one of seven barren reefs, which China has transformed in the last decade into missile-protected island base st the South China Sea early Saturday, April 22, 2023. The Chinese navy ship shadowed the two Philippine patrol vessels in the eerie darkness after midnight. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



A Chinese Coast Guard ship, right, with bow number 5201 passes by now crumbling Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre, left, at the Second Thomas Shoal locally known as Ayungin Shoal at the South China Sea on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway that led to a frightening near-collision witnessed by journalists. Filipino forces have been stationed aboard the still-actively commissioned Philippine navy ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately marooned in the shoal in 1999 and now serves as a fragile symbol of Manila's territorial claim to the atoll. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



