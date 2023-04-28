Sections
City of Little Rock's network services restored

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 12:08 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo.

The City of Little Rock's network services, including the email system used by city employees, went back online on Friday morning following an outage that began Tuesday.

"That outage was proactively initiated by the City of Little Rock to protect the security and integrity of the city’s systems and data," a news release issued Friday said. "We appreciate the City’s I.T. team for its around-the-clock efforts to ensure the safety of our network."

City officials have not explained the security concerns that prompted them to take the network down. 


