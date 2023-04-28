Covid shots available at job, camp fair

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering with the Pine Bluff Job and Camp Fair to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

The event will be held Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Those 5 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

The job and camp fair is part of the city's Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Number 5 from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the convention center. The event offers information for anyone looking for a job and any adult looking for a summer camp for their youth.

The session will begin with performances that showcase talents. Door prizes will also be available, according to the news release.

City postpones walking challenge

The Pine Bluff Step into Spring Challenge scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday will be postponed due to potential rain. The new date and time for the walking challenge will be announced, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The city's Advancing Health Literacy Program was planning to hold the challenge at the Saracen Walking Trail.

Simmons opens Memphis site

Simmons Bank and the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newest Memphis financial center located at 4134 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The 6,800-square-foot financial center features a full-service branch with three drive-thru lanes and an ATM with deposit capabilities. The new financial center opened on March 30, according to a news release.