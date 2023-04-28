‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993)

It's easy to understand the appeal of Richard Linklater's loving homage to mid-'70s high-school culture -- entirely set in Austin, Texas, on the last day (and night) of school in 1976 -- which keeps to its appropriately meandering vibe (including a soundtrack fully fortified with heavy FM radio rock hits of the era), with a conceptual conceit that has always felt, by design, pointedly slight.

In fact, it is exactly this seeming insouciance that allows Linklater to avoid many of the standard high-school movie clichés -- horny narratives showing a triumph over difficult odds, or dweeby types pinning their romantic hopes on cheerleaders they have no hope of impressing (cue the John Hughes clip show) -- in favor of something a good deal more ethereal. The director has himself said he wanted to create a high school movie that worked nearly the opposite of a Hughes effort: characters slide in and out of scenes with us barely knowing who they are; the ensemble cast all work together such that no central figure emerges as the focal point of our narrative, which is so shaggy and anfractuous as to be barely visible.

Coming from his first early success, "Slacker," a film that manages on even less of what you might call a plot thread, Linklater tackles this film as a kind of anti-nostalgia trip -- as if "American Graffiti" were remade by Robert Altman. Instead of lounging around wistfully, Linklater instead keeps the film in the direct present of his characters, caught in this singular moment of their evolution where very little has happened yet in their lives, but they can sense it coming like a wobbly 18-wheeler hurtling down Interstate 35 toward them.

It's why normally nerdy, passive Mike (Adam Goldberg), having been verbally assaulted at an outdoor party by the posturing Clint (Nicky Katt), decides he won't be able to live with the shame of his inaction, and instead goes back and pops his adversary in the face before getting repeatedly whupped by him -- better to fight back and lose than accept your fate. It's also why Randall "Pink" Floyd (Jason London), the starting QB of the football team, and the closest thing this film has to a main protagonist, refuses to dwell in the moment, even if that moment would seem pretty sweet from the outside ("All I'm saying is that if I ever start referring to these as the best years of my life, remind me to kill myself," he announces near the end).

It is this sort of unexpected perspective that keeps the film's very much deliberate slightness from dissolving into wispy transparency -- a meditation on time that has dominated nearly every Linklater film from the "Before" series through "Boyhood."

It also works as a kind of time capsule back to an era when kids were left largely to their own devices -- and in Texas, at least, a drinking age of 18 -- in which adults generally turned a lax eye to youthful shenanigans, including drunken driving, getting in brawls, and encouraging a brutal incoming-freshman hazing ritual involving, for the girls, humiliation and condiments, and, for the boys, brutal paddlings at the hands (and homemade bats) of sadistic seniors like O'Bannion (Ben Affleck's character). Given these predilections for violence and inattention, it's no wonder the nostalgia vibe feels so constrained here -- hard to say you miss an era in which such blatant disregard permeated the entire culture.

The film ends on a particularly nondescript note: The morning after the big, end-of-the-year party, teens shuffle back to their homes, or head off to breakfast, or, as Pink and good ol' buddy Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey, making his rascally debut) just driving down the road to nowhere in particular. Very little seems to have been decided by the end, for anyone, but it's clear for Linklater, that is a good deal of the point.

Special Features: This sweet 4K/BD edition, also offers a host of other bonus bits: Audio commentary from Linklater; a doc about the making of the film by Kahane Cooperman; on-set interviews; audition tapes and deleted scenes; scenes from the 10-year anniversary gathering; a trio of essays from film and cultural critics; and character profiles from the original companion book.