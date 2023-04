FAQ

Disney's 'Frozen KIDS'

WHAT -- Do you want to build a snowman? This 30-minute musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, features songs from the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. Presented by Community School of the Arts.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- The St. Boniface Auditorium, 201 N. 19th St. in Fort Smith

COST -- $12 general admission

INFO -- csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage or call 434-2020