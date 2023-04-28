Dogwood Festival kicks off today in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The 48th annual Dogwood Festival will be held from today through Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs.

The Dogwood Festival is always evolving and changing, said Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Vendors

Booths will be added on Wright Street between The Park House Kitchen + Bar and the Crown Hotel up to Ashley Street, allowing for 30 additional vendors, Taylor said.

"We have a total of 240 booths, activities and food trucks coming to the festival this year, with 40% of those being new," Taylor said. "We have over 70 new vendors this year, several new food trucks."

Crowd favorites like Mitchell Kettle Corn, Carsten Concessions and Berrie Kabobs will return, and there will be new vendors like Last Drop Coffee and Rickey's Jerky, Taylor said.

There will be 178 vendors and food trucks occupying the 240 spaces, Taylor said. The discrepancy in numbers is because some of the vendors have purchased multiple booths, she said.

Events

There will be many events taking place during the Dogwood Festival, Taylor said. Returning events include the Pancake Eating Contest sponsored by IHOP, which will be held Saturday on the main stage.

The Dogwood Festival Pageant, which is sponsored by Sam's Club, will also take place Saturday in the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Also located in the community building will be a new event, the SNAPS NWA Selfie Experience. This is a ticketed event that offers the opportunity to come into a cool building and take selfies inside four photo booths designed by local artists around the theme "The Natural State," Taylor said.

Taylor said she believes tickets for the SNAPS NWA Selfie Experience will cost $20.

Other events making a return for this year's Dogwood Festival include the Dogwood Doxie Relay, which is being sponsored by Marcy's Grooming, and the James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race sponsored by DaySpring and The Right Solutions, Taylor said.

Also on Saturday, the Dogwood Race returns. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the large pavilion at Bob Henry Park, according to the website for the race. The race will have 5K and 10K components, the website states.

Participants will compete in one of five divisions: Male 5K, Female 5K, Male 10K, Female 10K and the Fun Run, the website states.

Age divisions for the 5K and 10K will be 12 and younger, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older, the website states.

Medals will be awarded to the first place male and female participants in each age division, and the Fun Run will start after the completion of the 5K, the website states.

The Doxie Relay will be held Saturday afternoon, Taylor said. This event debuted last year and is back for the second year due to its popularity, Taylor said. The winner of the relay will receive a prize basket and a trophy, Taylor said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Duck Race will be held, Taylor said. Ducks will cost $5 per duck and the winner will receive a grand prize of $250 with the next six ducks across the finish line also winning between $5 up to $100, Taylor said.

Music

The Dogwood Festival would not be the same without music. Taylor said the festival will have a great lineup of new and returning entertainment.

Music will begin at 11:30 a.m. today with the Siloam Springs High School Band, followed by Maple Street, a band formed by John Brown University students, Taylor said.

A new band performing at the Dogwood Festival will be The Creek Rocks, a duo out of Springfield, Mo., who will also be performing at Silver Dollar City this summer, Taylor said. The Creek Rocks will follow Maple Street, Taylor said.

Saturday morning will see the return of The Swade Diablos followed by TownHouseFire and capped of with Maud Crawford, Taylor said.

The Butler Creek Boys will perform a lunch concert Sunday, and the festival will end with another new band, Shaw Revolver, a father/daughter trio from Beebe, Taylor said.

Parking changes

This year Dogwood Festival volunteers will add a second handicap parking location, Taylor said.

The original handicap parking on University Street between Arvest Bank and 28 Springs will be available, but the city of Siloam Springs will run a second handicap location in the city hall parking lot, Taylor said.

Handicap vans will be used by the city to shuttle attendees to the four-way stop at Mount Olive Street and University Street which serves as the Dogwood Festival's entrance, Taylor said.

"I've heard people say 'If you've been to one Dogwood Festival, you've been to them all' but that's simply not true," Taylor said. "The Chamber staff and Dogwood Festival Committee work for over nine months and put in countless hours to make sure the festival is a success. There really is something for everyone, so I hope you'll come out and see us."