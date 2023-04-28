Dysfunction ringmaster Springer dead at 79

CINCINNATI -- Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all -- sometimes literally -- as they brawled and hurled obscenities before a raucous audience, died Thursday at 79.

At its peak, "The Jerry Springer Show" was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show was a favorite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey's show.

Springer called it "escapist entertainment," while others saw the show as contributing to a decline in American social values.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer's since 1970. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, the family said.

On his Twitter profile, Springer jokingly declared himself "Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization's end." He also often had told people, tongue in cheek, that his wish for them was, "May you never be on my show."

After more than 4,000 episodes, the show ended in 2018, never straying from its core salaciousness: Some of its last episodes had such titles as "Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight," "Stop Pimpin' My Twin Sister," and "Hooking Up With My Therapist."

In a "Too Hot For TV" video released as his daily show neared 7 million viewers in the late 1990s, Springer offered a defense against disgust.

"Look, television does not and must not create values, it's merely a picture of all that's out there -- the good, the bad, the ugly," Springer said, adding: "Believe this: The politicians and companies that seek to control what each of us may watch are a far greater danger to America and our treasured freedom than any of our guests ever were or could be."

He also contended that the people on his show volunteered to be subjected to whatever ridicule or humiliation awaited them.

TV Guide ranked Springer's show No. 1 on a list of "Worst Shows in the History of Television," but it was ratings gold. It made him a celebrity who would go on to host a liberal radio talk show and "America's Got Talent," star in a movie called "Ringmaster" and compete on "Dancing With the Stars."

"With all the joking I do with the show, I'm fully aware and thank God every day that my life has taken this incredible turn because of this silly show," Springer told the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2011.

Information for this article was contributed by David Bauder and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press.

FILE - Talk-show host Jerry Springer rehearses dance steps with partner Kym Johnson at a dance studio in Chicago on Aug. 25, 2006, as he prepares for his appearance on the celebrity competition show "Dancing with the Stars."



FILE - TV personality Jerry Springer is seen at the Cambridge Theatre in central London on Feb. 17, 2009.



FILE - Talk show host Jerry Springer announces that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican George Voinovich, during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2003, in Columbus, Ohio.



FILE - Jerry Springer appears at a restaurant in Stamford, Conn., on Aug. 7, 2009.



FILE - Talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York on April 15, 2010.


