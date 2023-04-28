EDITORIAL: French fried

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will lose another language, or at least its major. The papers say the college will eliminate its B.A. in French "because of low student interest." That says a lot about the students. We wish it said something better.

According to our news account: "UALR Chancellor Christina Drale actually proposed to eliminate French in 2020 due to a 'steep decline' in student interest and the trend of removing language requirements from most programs, but after campus review, she was persuaded to give French a reprieve to see if it could regain viability, she said. That didn't occur, and program enrollment has continued to decline."

Why are universities removing language requirements from most programs?

One of the more telling paragraphs of the news story about this decision comes deep into the article. After mentioning how the faculty senate opposed the elimination of the French degree for this reason and the other--too destabilizing! it'll compromise our mission! the pandemic!--somebody had the nerve to mention this, in "other faculty arguments": That secondary language studies are "a valuable element of a liberal arts degree."

You don't say.

Colleges should be more than job training, or at least they were in years past. They should be places of education. And what's more educating than having some French? Or Spanish. Or Chinese. Or German.

Speaking of German, we remember this great editorial from 2012. It was written by the late, great Paul Greenberg after UALR made another similar decision. We think Paul's writing here is even more relevant today. The rest of this editorial column is dedicated to that piece. Enjoy:

THE UNIVERSITY of Arkansas' campus at Fayetteville apparently isn't the only one where the war on the liberal-arts curriculum is being waged, and with great success, too. The foreign-language requirement is a particular target of our new barbarians who, if they cannot eliminate it, at least try to water it down. The latest casualty is the German program at the university's Little Rock campus . . . .

Auf wiedersehen, Deutsch! Who needs that unpronounceable language anyway? It's not as if English were a Germanic tongue. Or, come to think, is it? Anyway, forget that the best way to understand one's own language and culture may be to study another, and so encounter a whole different world, for each language mirrors a different apprehension of the universe.

Never mind all that. There just aren't enough students signing up for German at UALR, says the dean, to meet her test of a language worth studying: students per class. If not enough students sign up for German, it's out. Kaput. No matter how valuable or useful or enlightening or uplifting its study might be.

To offer it to the few wise enough to study it is now considered inefficient, as quality and discrimination and taste so often are. But something tells us that if a lot of students wanted to read romance novels, surely a course could be devised to accommodate them. What could be more democratic? Just be sure to call it Studies in Popular Culture.

All of which explains the disappearance or at least dilution of the liberal arts on college campuses across the country. And how college curricula get to be studies of the latest fads served up in pretentious academese. Rather than Matthew Arnold's study of "the best which has been thought and said." Even in German.

Some of us are old enough to remember when colleges set language requirements for their students, rather than the students determining which languages are worth teaching by how many of them sign up for the language at registration. The rudiments of an education are now to be determined by mass appeal. Which is how you get courses in movies at UALR but not in Goethe.

Today's modern, advanced, up-to-date, and always efficient university comes to resemble not a community of scholars passing on a priceless and hard-won heritage but a cafeteria line. And if the customers want to eliminate the vegetables in favor of more desserts, well, the university is there to serve the cream pies.

ADORNED in academic robes and equipped with a vocabulary borrowed from 1920-ish business schools, Contemporary U. is always ready to redesign The Product to meet Consumer Demand. What matters, after all, is the body count--the number of graduates collecting diplomas so they can fill slots in the corporate world, not whether they're educated in the old-fashioned, antiquated, fading sense of the word.

In the sense Matthew Arnold, that holdover from the 19th century, used it in "Culture and Anarchy." Though he might not have anticipated how organized, bureaucratic, and, yes, efficient anarchy would become. And how accepted by university boards of trustees. Not to mention university presidents, who are now more CEOs than scholars.

The modern university holds high its neon lamp of learning, or at least educanto, trusting that in its dim glare no one will notice what's missing here and there from its simulacrum of an education. Like a German program at UALR . . . .

And any students who want to major in German, or just take a few courses so they won't be completely lost when their company sends them to Berlin or Hamburg, will be out of luck. A part of the Western heritage, and not a small part, is being abandoned at UALR.

So much for Schiller and Lessing, Heine and Rilke, and for the key that opens them all: the German language. The study of history--how long before it, too, it is considered expendable at UALR?--offers a powerful example of what happens when a country loses touch with the Germany that represented science (Leibniz, Einstein) and reason (Kant, Hegel) and beauty in all its sublime order (Bach, Mozart!) and so much else of use and wisdom in the world.

That example would be Germany itself, 1933-45. For "there is nothing more frightening than ignorance in action."--Goethe.