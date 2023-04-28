Erdogan inaugurates nuclear power plant

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video Thursday in his first public appearance since falling ill on live TV and canceling campaign stops, as he sought to dispel concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.

The 69-year-old leader looked pale sitting behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies to preside at the event marking the delivery of the first fuel to the Russian-built Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in southern Turkey.

Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled election rallies Wednesday and Thursday after suffering what the health minister described as a gastrointestinal infection during a TV interview on Tuesday.

Turkish officials denied online rumors that Erdogan, who underwent intestinal surgery in 2011, had suffered a serious illness and was hospitalized. "We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President [Erdogan's] health," his communications director, Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Dr. Fahrettin Koca, the health minister, said Erdogan was improving.

"I was with him this morning. His health is fine," Koca said Thursday. "The effect of his gastrointestinal infection has decreased. He will continue his schedule."

Erdogan, seeking a third term as president, has been campaigning hard as he faces an especially strong challenge in the May 14 election, attending several events per day. The latest opinion polls showed a slight lead for Erdogan's main challenger, center-left opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by the Nation Alliance, a grouping of six political parties.

Kilicdaroglu and other members of the Alliance have expressed their wishes for Erdogan's speedy recovery.

In the video, Erdogan boasted that he was "proud to be making the move that will place Turkey among the nuclear power countries of the world."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also participated by video at the ceremony. He described the plant as the "biggest project in the history of Turkish-Russian ties."

With Thursday's events, the Akkuyu plant officially became Turkey's first nuclear power facility even though construction is continuing. It is expected to produce about 10% of Turkey's electricity needs once completed.

The plant, which is being built by Russia's state nuclear energy company, Rosatom, is located about 210 miles west of the epicenter of Feburary's devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

The facility was not damaged and is being designed to endure powerful quakes. Still, its location on the edge of a major seismic fault line has raised concerns, especially in the nearby island nation of Cyprus.

"We don't forget the thousands of victims from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023," said a statement from the Cyprus Anti-Nuclear Platform, a group of dozens of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organizations. "For years we have stood against this project which can result in grave consequences to the environment and to the security of the entire eastern Mediterranean."

The ceremony was the latest in a series of infrastructure and defense projects that Erdogan has undertaken to try to boost support in the election. Last week, he marked the first delivery of natural gas discovered in the Black Sea and announced plans to provide free natural gas for households for a month.

Erdogan was prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and has been president since then. He has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian rule and handling of the economy and rampant inflation in recent years, as well as the earthquake.

Information for this article was contributed by Kerstin Sopke, Nicolas Garriga and Menelaos Hadjicostis of The Associated Press.

