Fayetteville School Board hears about proposed raises for certified, classified staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board heard proposals for pay increases for the district's certified and classified personnel during Thursday night's regular monthly meeting at the Ray Adams Leadership Center.

The proposed raises for certified employees -- teachers -- are required by the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature legislation that overhauled the state's education system and increased the state's minimum teacher salary to $50,000.

"With the LEARNS Act, we had a mandated salary increase for certified but not classified," said Mickey McFetridge, the district's interim director of accounting who presented the proposals. "We do have a plan to responsibly give all FPS employees a pay increase for the 2023-24 school year. We did receive additional funding for the certified increase in legislation but not for classified."

The proposals were only up for discussion Thursday. The board will vote on them next month.

There will be meetings with representatives of certified and classified workers next week, McFetridge said.

Under the LEARNS Act, each certified employee must see an increase of at least $2,000 next year, McFetridge said. The proposals will give the district time to gauge the effect the LEARNS Act has on Fayetteville's budget, McFetridge said. To meet the LEARNS Act requirement, the district is proposing to add $2,000 to every cell on the certified salary schedule, McFetridge said. All the steps remain intact under this plan, McFetridge said. Teachers with step raises will get them and the $2,000 increase, he added. On average, it's about a 3.5% increase on the district's scale, McFetridge said.

Fayetteville's proposed certified salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year starts at $52,000 for a teacher with a bachelor of science degree and no experience, according to information provided by the district. That teacher receives $52,646 after one year on the job and $53,359 after two years, with similar increases continuing yearly and topping out at $63,240 after 18 steps, according to the district.

Salaries are higher based on years of experience and degrees attained, with a teacher with a doctorate having a maximum salary of $82,894 after 30 steps, according to the district's numbers.

Fayetteville also wants to raise salaries for its classified employees, including custodians, bus drivers, food-service workers and a wide variety of support staff members.

Every classified cell will receive an increase, McFetridge said, of at least 25 cents. Some cells will get closer to 80 cents to make the entry-level pay more appealing, McFetridge said. Aside from competing with other school districts for employees, there's growing competition from industries themselves, he said, whether it's food service, hospitality or other professions.