Festival aspires to make Jonesboro an ‘Oasis’ for films

What comes to mind when I mention the word “oasis?”

I envision a vast desert, a wasteland full of heat and sand, void of any forms of life; no plants, no animals, no people, no civilization. And in the middle of the barren boundless field of nothingness rests one small plot of land that is miraculously fruitful, with bright green vegetation surrounding a circular pond of crystal blue water with what appears to be a fountain jetting up from its center. There are tropical fruits dangling from the trees, ever ripe for the picking. And perhaps there would be two women wearing grass skirts and welcoming smiles, waving you in as they prepare to fan you with giant palm leaves.

That’s my vision of an oasis, and if there’s one location in Arkansas that metaphorically fits that description, it’s Jonesboro — a city of about 80,000 people that feels like it's surrounded by miles of farmland.

This past weekend, Jonesboro hosted a film festival, the city's second annual Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=Cg9NyvPYiZ4]

One of the reasons I traveled up to northeast Arkansas this past weekend is because I’m not too familiar with the film scene in that part of the state. I’ve been to festivals in Little Rock, Hot Springs and Fayetteville. I have been to festivals in Texas, Florida and Tennessee, but I’ve never really experienced the artistic community of Jonesboro before.

All I knew about Jonesboro is that they had a mall that was blown away by a tornado a few years back, they have a ton of medical facilities, and they are home to Arkansas State University, which from my understanding doesn’t have a traditional film school, but rather a Creative Media Production degree, described as a degree for students who want to learn “how to create and distribute content across multiple media platforms.”

So I was quite curious to see how this urban oasis in the middle of northeast Arkansas could handle a film festival.

I’ve worked on film festivals in many capacities over the past few years — I’ve been part of selection committees, I’ve been a judge, and I was even talked into being a grant writer for one festival. So I have a fairly good understanding of how incredibly difficult it is to put on a film festival. I know how quickly things can fall apart, and how every little detail affects the success or failure of a festival.

I am going to offer some constructive criticism, not just for the Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest, but for any region or city or person that is thinking of putting on a film festival of any size.

What’s in a name? Though calling Jonesboro an oasis is rather clever, it doesn’t necessarily make “Oasis” a good name for a film festival. In fact, several people whom I talked to at the festival expressed confusion over the name. When people hear the word “oasis,” Arkansas and movies don’t really come to mind.

A bigger misstep for this festival in particular is holding it in conjunction with the Oasis Arts & Eats festival, in which Jonesboro's downtown was filled with visual artists and crafters, local food vendors and live music performances. I imagine the thought process is that, with all the foot traffic downtown, people would mosey on into The Forum theater to watch movies.

But I’ve seen this dueling of fests before, most recently in Newport. On bright sunny days, when people are given the choice between staying outside or walking into perhaps the middle of a movie, the outdoors always wins. So separating these two events would help direct more people into the theater.

I will say that the planners at Jonesboro’s Foundation of Arts did show a great deal of ambition, though perhaps they were a bit overly ambitious. I did enjoy the fact that they screened two features — an opening and closing night feature, each with a question-and-answer period.

It was nice seeing that Hunter West’s “Ridge Runners,” a film about human trafficking that was shot in northeast Arkansas, got a screening.

And one of the best parts of the festival was the wide variety of filmmaking classes, ranging from acting to directing to screenwriting to 3D animation. The Foundation of Arts brought in some great talents to talk about these subjects. Corey Womack of Arkansas PBS and Jordan Wayne Long, who co-wrote and co-directed “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” each gave a really informative seminar demonstrating that Arkansans can find work within the entertainment industry.

All festivals go through growing pains as they feel out what works and what doesn’t. With a few changes and alterations — and fortifying not just the film community, but the acting, theater, and arts community — the Oasis Film and Digital Media Fest has the potential to grow and show that northeast Arkansas is just as capable of making good cinema as any other part of the state.

In fact, Lorenzo Balderas, one of the festival organizers, said that the end goal of the festival was to demonstrate that it’s possible to make films anywhere in the state — even in a place that seems to be in the middle of nowhere.