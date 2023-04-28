Final defendant in veterans healthcare fraud case sentenced to probation





The U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock wrapped up a seven-year investigation and prosecution into fraudulent prescriptions that bilked the nation's military insurer out of some $12 million in Arkansas and over $2 billion nationwide in 2015 and 2016 with the sentencing of a Little Rock man on a count of conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute.

Keith Hunter, 54, was sentenced Thursday to three years' probation and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service for his part in the scheme, which began in late 2014 and ran through most of 2015, and resulted in 20 prosecutions in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Hunter was facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison under U.S. sentencing statutes. Under U.S. sentencing guidelines, his recommended sentence was calculated at six months in prison, 1 to 3 years supervised release and a fine ranging from $5,500 to $55,000. Hunter's attorney, Mark Hampton of Little Rock, asked U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker to consider a sentence of probation, pointing out Hunter's lack of criminal history, strong community ties and his performance while on pre-trial release.

"I'm asking for some form of probation along with any other deterrence the court sees fit under federal statutes," Hampton said.

"If the court considers a probationary sentence, typically the court will also impose a fine, restitution or some sort of community service," Baker said. "Where do we stand on that issue?"

Hampton pointed out that Hunter had paid nearly $69,620.95 in restitution that day, in the form of two cashier's checks handed over to Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Morgan.

"We have no objection to some sort of form of home confinement, community service or a fine if the court feels like that's going to be an adequate deterrent to future conduct," Hampton said. "Quite frankly, Keith's a very sharp fellow and I've looked at his case and one other I had. I hate to use this old term but it's literally willful blindness."

Hampton said the opportunity "sounded great on the front end," and when the money began coming in, he said Hunter "willfully blinded himself to the scheme and continued to participate because the money was good, to be blunt."

Baker noted that Hunter had done well on pre-trial release with no violations at all, no positive drug screens, and that he had complied with all court orders during the time between his release and sentencing. She said Hunter had been administered "double digit" drug screens during his time on pre-trial release and asked Hampton and Morgan their positions on continued drug testing.

"I don't think it's necessary," Hampton said, though it may be a possibility in the future and "we'll do whatever the court tells us but I've never had an issue talking with Keith in the evening hours or anything like that where his speech was slurred or anything like that."

Hampton said he had known Hunter for more than 20 years and he had never known or heard of him to use alcohol or drugs in any amount.

"As to the question of whether drug screens are appropriate," said Morgan, "I confess I'm not familiar if an initial screen is required out of the gate. If it is, so be it, but I would agree with Mr. Hampton ... unless something changes radically I think it's a waste of time and money to make that a component of any sentence."

Regarding a fine, Morgan said the money Hunter handed over to him was restitution for what he gained through the conspiracy, but he said it should not be considered in place of a fine.

"It's not fair to point to the [$69,000] and say he's already paid," Morgan said. "As to the difference between a fine and community service ... it's clear that he's gainfully employed, he's a person of means so he can afford a fine but Mr. Hampton also points out his community ties. Well, OK, let's parlay that into some actual boots on the ground community service."

Morgan said either option, a fine or community service, would be OK to him.

"I will say, just because we're here," Morgan added, "we would disagree with the description of willful blindness but we've sat through a trial and years and years and years of litigation on this score and it's really not here nor there at this time."

Asked his preference for a fine or community service, Hunter chose community service.

After a brief recess, Baker announced the sentence. In addition to three years probation and 200 hours community service, Baker ordered Hunter to pay a $100 mandatory special assessment. She waived a requirement for drug testing and drug treatment, citing numerous negative drug screens during Hunter's time on pre-trial release.

Hunter is the final defendant to be sentenced of 20 people charged in the conspiracy across numerous federal indictments. Of the 20 people charged, only one, Dr. Joe David May of Alexander, elected to go to trial. May, who was convicted on numerous federal counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft, falsifying records and making false statements following a six-day trial last June, was sentenced earlier this month to 9-1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $4.6 million in restitution.

May's sentence was the most severe handed down to any of the defendants in the case. Two of the reputed ringleaders of the conspiracy, Derek Clifton of Alexander and Albert Glenn Hudson of Sherwood, were sentenced to 51 months and 48 months in prison, respectively. Clifton was also ordered to forfeit $1.1 million and Hudson was ordered to forfeit $1.5 million.

Other defendants sentenced in the conspiracy between 2018 and 2023 are:

Michael "Chance" Beeman, Maumelle, 16 months imprisonment

Keith Benson, North Little Rock, 15 months imprisonment, $727,000 forfeiture

Michael Sean Brady, Little Rock, 8 months imprisonment

Donna Crowder, North Little Rock, 12 months and 1 day imprisonment, $18,000 fine

Jennifer Crowder, Little Rock, 12 months home confinement, $89,000 forfeiture

Lorraine De Blanche, Cape Town, South Africa, 3 years probation, $180,000 fine

Brad Duke, Little Rock, 36 months imprisonment

Bradley Fly, Germantown, Tenn., 20 months imprisonment

Jason Greene, Nashville, Tenn., 28 months imprisonment

Steve Hill, Memphis, Tenn., 18 months imprisonment

Angie Johnson, North Little Rock, 3 years probation

Charlotte Leija, Conway, 18 months imprisonment

Brian Means, Fort Smith, 15 months imprisonment, $198,000 restitution

Jennifer Sorenson, McKinney, Texas, 16 months imprisonment

Blake Yoder, Scott, 5 years probation, $12,500 fine

Kenneth Myers Jr., Alpharetta, Ga., 3 years probation, $68,000 forfeiture

The Arkansas investigation was one of many conducted across the country by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after TRICARE paid nearly $2 billion for compounded prescriptions in 2015, representing an 18-fold increase over previous years. U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross expressed satisfaction with the conclusion of the case, which he said took years of investigation in partnership the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.

"Criminals around the country spent 2015 defrauding TRICARE," Ross said. "In January 2016, we began tracking down anyone responsible for those crimes who touched our district, no matter if they lived in Tennessee, Texas or down the street. Now, seven years and 20 defendants later, today marks the conclusion of this case."

Ross said attempts by some defendants to obstruct the investigation succeeded in slowing down the probe, "but they did not stop it."



