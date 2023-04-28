For PB's future

Editor, The Commercial:

Being a life-long resident of our fair city, I feel obligated to tell the voters of our city how strongly in favor of the current tax proposal I am.

I remember when Lou Ann Nesbitt, who at the time was asking then Gov. Mike Beebe for funds to help with our development projects in Pine Bluff and his reply was, "how much do you have to contribute to the cause?" At that time it was "0." We had no funds available.

Today, we have Go Forward Pine Bluff. It has been our saving grace. Without the funding it provides we as a city would be in dire straits. The success of any city depends upon its tax structure. We are no different. We need taxes to improve our infrastructure. Now there are differing views on how such a tax should be spent.

Maybe everybody is right. Money needs to be spent in so many areas but there's not enough money to go around so priorities have to be set. The solution to that problem in Pine Bluff is Go Forward Pine Bluff. No one has studied that problem more than that organization. They've used tools not available to everyone like surveys and professionals we might not be aware of, among other things.

To be clear we might not agree with all they do but who would agree with all of your opinions if they were voted on by all the city's voters?

The point is in my mind that Go Forward Pine Bluff has done an outstanding job with the funds available and I'm confident that continuing the taxes will reap even greater benefits than the first initiative because it will allow us as a city to finish what we started.

Let's "get 'er done" NOW! There's no reason not to, unless we like living in the past. Vote for our future and continue the taxes for a better city for you and I.

Alonzo "Bubba" Pettigrew,

Pine Bluff