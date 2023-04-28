Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jeremy James, 37, of 2217 Beacon Circle in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. James was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Harminder Thind, 42, of 129 JTL Parkway in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with keeping a gambling house. Thind was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pinokio Hartman, 43, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Hartman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Lucas Burchard, 20, of 14634 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Burchard was being released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.