Gentry School Board hears of high school successes

GENTRY -- Several successes at Gentry High School were reported to the School Board at its April 10 meeting.

The school's esports team was ranked No. 1 in the state by USA Today, and state Rep. Delia Haak introduced a resolution to the state legislature honoring the Gentry students for their hard work and accomplishments.

According to the resolution introduced on March 28 and read and passed in the House of Representatives on April 3, the Gentry High School esports team includes Zachary Braun, Allyson Harrington, Samantha Hillis, Randall Hollingsworth, Gracie Hughes, Marshall Keen, Blaine Reid, Nikolai Santillan, Tyson Seyer, Tabitha Simmons, Alex Thao, Samuel Turnbow, Ty Turner and Daniel Williams. The team is led by head coach Anthony Herbaugh and assistant coach Loren Babcock.

In 2022, three players from the team were awarded scholarships to play esports at Northeast Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Okla.

The new school's esports program was started in 2020.

Girls' basketball team commended

The Gentry High School girls' basketball team was commended for its outstanding season and performance in the state playoffs -- finishing third in the state.

According to head coach Toby Tevebaugh, his five starting players -- Alyssa McCarty, Kaitlyn Caswell, Shelby Still, Brynn Cordeiro and Emma Tevebaugh -- received all-conference honors, and two other players, Reese Hester and Destiny Reinhardt, received honorable mentions.

Tevebaugh received honors as coach of the year and also was able to celebrate his 550th career win -- his 500th win came during the covid-19 restrictions.

Other successes

It was also reported the School District's Career and Technical Education Community Stakeholders' event went well. Attendees were fed lunch and learned of the district's programs. A discussion was held regarding connecting students to career opportunities with local businesses.

Gentry High School hosted parents for career action planning conferences earlier this month, with many in attendance. The conferences provide students and their parents with information to assist them in planning and preparing for future careers for graduating high school students.