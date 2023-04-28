Getting it straight

Arkansas Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, was the House sponsor of legislation filed in the Senate by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, allowing for “automated enforcement devices” to capture images of speeding vehicles traveling through designated work zones. An article Thursday about plans by the Arkansas State Police and Highway Police to use the devices incorrectly identified the House sponsor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightToday at 3:25 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT