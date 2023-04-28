Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 3:25 a.m.

Arkansas Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, was the House sponsor of legislation filed in the Senate by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, allowing for “automated enforcement devices” to capture images of speeding vehicles traveling through designated work zones. An article Thursday about plans by the Arkansas State Police and Highway Police to use the devices incorrectly identified the House sponsor.

