DEAR HELOISE: I'm 80 years old, and I just got my first computer. I always thought I was too old to learn how they work, but I bought one and took classes. Now, I can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world.

My grandson comes over and shows me shortcuts and a few other simple steps. I'm living proof that you're never too old to learn something new.

-- Harold G.,

Kalamazoo, Mich.

DEAR READER: Congratulations on your new computer and your determination to learn how to use it. All too often someone says they're too old to learn how to do things, but all it usually takes is the desire to learn something new. Our education never really ends.

DEAR HELOISE: So many of my friends complain that they need to keep their kids busy during the summer break from school. When my neighbor had a new refrigerator delivered, I asked if I could have the box. They were glad to get rid of it, and I was thrilled to get it. I took it home and gave it to my kids, along with crayons, colored pencils and stickers. They had a blast coloring both the inside and the outside. Now they lay claim to all the boxes we get and draw on them. It keeps them busy and encourages creativity.

-- Sandra L.,

York, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: My nephew and his wife just moved into a new house of their own, and they had a housewarming party. People gave them some very nice things -- lots of linens, towels, a new doormat -- but I decided to get them a gift card to a well-known hardware store. They were so excited by the gift because they needed yard tools, shrubs and items such as a drill, a saw, a hammer and a screwdriver. It was a practical gift, but one they'll appreciate for years to come.

-- James D.,

Lewiston, Maine

DEAR READER: I agree that practical gifts are usually the best for housewarmings. I received a wheelbarrow when I moved into my house, and I've used it more times than I can count.

DEAR READERS: It's so easy to get distracted on a beautiful, sunny day in spring, but remember to keep your eyes on the road. And make sure to pull off the road if you get sleepy.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com