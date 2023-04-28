Higher education board approves University of Arkansas degrees in Italian, interdisciplinary studies





ARKADELPHIA — The state’s Higher Education Coordinating Board approved several new degree offerings at the state’s colleges and universities — from a bachelor of arts in Italian to 100% online degrees in subjects ranging from organizational leadership and interdisciplinary studies — during a meeting Friday at Henderson State University.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville received approval for a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Italian — effective this fall — which the University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved earlier this year.

The Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, which will start this fall, fills a gap within the university’s graduate offerings, supporting graduate students whose academic interests and career goals are not currently serviced by existing degree programs or span two or more subject areas, “very similar to our bachelor of arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, which currently has 117 students,” according to Provost Terry Martin.

Like the other interdisciplinary graduate programs, the Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies — which will be online — will require research and coursework in at least two disciplines and ask students to thematically link their graduate program of study through an interdisciplinary thesis or capstone research project.

This coursework will be offered by faculty from every college at the university, and no new faculty will be required for this program. But two new courses — an introductory/research methods course and a research capstone course — will be required, according to the university.



