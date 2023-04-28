Razorbacks take series, match best 30-game start at home

FAYETTEVILLE — The short-handed Arkansas baseball team won another series Friday.

Continuing to play without starting outfielders Jared Wegner and Tavian Josenberger, the sixth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Texas A&M 10-4 in the second game of the series.

Arkansas (32-11, 13-7 SEC) improved to 27-3 at home to tie its best 30-game start at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks will go for a series sweep Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

After right-hander Brady Tygart made his return from injury with a planned one-inning start, Arkansas right-hander Will McEntire turned in one of his best performances of the year with 5 2/3 innings of relief. McEntire, who pitched out of the bullpen for the first time since last season, struck out a season-high 8 and allowed 3 runs, 2 hits and 3 walks.

Arkansas led 6-2 when McEntire exited the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Aggies (25-18, 9-11) made the Razorbacks sweat through a two-out rally.

Jordan Walker hit a two-run home run against reliever Christian Foutch to cut the lead to 6-4. Foutch walked the next two batters and reliever Gage Wood hit Jack Moss with a pitch to load the bases. Wood struck out Trevor Werner to strand three Aggies and preserve the lead.

Arkansas designated hitter Ben McLaughlin hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Razorbacks an 8-4 lead. Arkansas scored two more runs in the eighth when Parker Rowland walked and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Hunter Haas, and Jace Bohrofen hit a two-out RBI single to score Kendall Diggs.

Wood was mostly dominant, but had to work around the bases loaded on a walk, hit batsman and single in the ninth. Werner grounded out to strand three in the ninth.

Wood pitched 2 1/3 innings to earn his fourth save. He struck out five.

Tygart threw 20 pitches and worked around a two-out walk in his first outing since he suffered a sprained ulnar collateral ligament March 1. Tygart’s fastball was consistently in the low 90s and touched 94 mph, according to the in-stadium radar gun.

McEntire walked the first batter he faced, Austin Bost, in the second inning and Bost scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Targac to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second when pinch hitter Hunter Grimes’ sacrifice fly scored Caleb Cali. The Razorbacks took a 2-1 lead in the third on a two-out RBI double by Bohrofen that scored Peyton Stovall from first base.

The lead ballooned to 5-1 during a wild fourth inning. Brady Slavens tripled to lead off when a hard-hit ball bounced off the first base bag and over the head of the first baseman — the beginning to a series of unconventional plays.

Slavens scored on a bunt single by Rowland; Grimes and Rowland advanced on a two-strike bunt by John Bolton; Grimes scored on an infield single by Diggs; and Rowland scored on Stovall’s sac fly.

Max Kaufer, a freshman Texas A&M catcher, hit his first career home run in the fifth inning against McEntire to cut the lead to 5-2. The Razorbacks answered in the bottom of the inning when McLaughlin doubled and scored from third base on a two-out wild pitch by Josh Stewart to give Arkansas a 6-2 lead.

McLaughlin finished 2 for 4 with 2 runs and 2 RBI, and Bohrofen went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI. Diggs also had multiple hits as the Razorbacks out-hit the Aggies 11-4.

Arkansas did most of its damage against Texas A&M relievers Ecan Aschenbeck and Stewart, who combined to allow 10 hits and 9 runs (8 earned) in 6 1/3 innings after starter Nathan Dettmer left with an apparent injury in the second inning. Dettmer threw 27 pitches.

The 27-3 home record is Arkansas' best since the 2018 Razorbacks won 29 of their first 32 games at Baum-Walker Stadium.