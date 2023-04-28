Honor the fallen

With its unique mix of industries, Arkansas workplaces expose people employed in the state to an array of safety hazards. In fact, 74 workers died here in 2021 as victims of work-related injuries, about one every five days in a year when 5,190 U.S. workers died on the job.

Behind these numbers, there are people who mourn each loss. These statistics are their loved ones: parents, children, siblings, relatives, friends, or co-workers.

For them, the day their loved one was lost becomes a sad remembrance. Graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and other special times are forever tainted.

In April 2022, food production temporary worker Dedrick Smith suffered fatal asphyxiation in a Little Rock blast freezer. He begged his co-worker for help but the defrost process could not be stopped in time. A federal workplace safety investigation later found his employer did not make sure employees were kept out of the freezer during defrosting.

In July 2022, another worker, just 18 years old, died after being struck by a forklift at a Rison worksite. Investigators later found the employer allowed the teen to operate a forklift without any certification.

In both cases, employers ignored Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, and lives were lost.

To pay tribute to those whose jobs claimed their lives, April 28 is Workers Memorial Day, an opportunity for us to pause and join those families, friends, and co-workers to recall those who suffered work-related injuries and illnesses. The remembrance also recognizes the grief that their survivors face in the days, months and years after.

Workers Memorial Day also reminds us that more must be done to prevent workplace deaths and injuries. For those of us at the U.S. Department of Labor and, specifically, its Occupational Safety and Health Administration, this annual commemoration reinforces our commitment to developing and enforcing standards and initiatives to safeguard workers and guide employers as they work to provide safe workplaces.

Remember, we all have a role to play in making sure our nation's workplaces do not endanger our safety and health. If you see people exposed to workplace dangers, don't ignore your concerns. Tell the employer or call your local OSHA office or law enforcement agency.

Demand that the stores you frequent, the companies that get your business, and those you hire don't endanger the people they employ. If they won't, take your business to those who respect their workers' rights to a safe and healthy workplace, and who don't put profit ahead of the lives of the people who help them earn it.

Area Director Kia McCullough manages the OSHA Little Rock Area Office, which covers all of Arkansas.