Hot Springs school employee arrested in sexual assault case had felony record





Documents obtained by The Sentinel-Record show that Kendall Desmond McDaniel, a Cutter Morning Star employee who was arrested in December, had a prior felony record, but CMS Superintendent Nancy Anderson said Wednesday that his hire was made within the bounds of the law.

McDaniel, 45, was arrested on a felony sexual assault charge after allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile female student at the school in October.

Already a convicted felon, having been charged with felony robbery in 1997, he was provisionally hired by the school board in June 2021 as a special education paraprofessional.

Arkansas education code 6-17-414 lists robbery as a disqualifier for employment in a nonlicensed position, but states that the applicant can request a waiver from the school board.

Anderson said Wednesday that the Cutter Morning Star School Board granted a waiver for his hiring at a June 8, 2021, special meeting. According to the meeting's minutes, the motion carried 5-0.

After the alleged incident at the school, Anderson said McDaniel was asked to leave campus within 15 minutes of the allegation, and he has not been on campus without permission.

While he is on administrative leave, Anderson said she could not say if McDaniel was still technically employed by the district or not. He did list himself as unemployed at the time of his arrest, in which his bond was set at $150,000.

His criminal background, she said, had nothing to do with the welfare of children, or "anything that would concern me about students or faculty or staff being safe."

"There was nothing there. References, you know, were superb. I mean, absolutely superb. So there was not a concern about safety of kids or his co-workers. That was never a concern based on the background," she said.

According to records obtained from the Sebastian County Circuit Court, McDaniel in February 1997 was charged with aggravated robbery, a class Y felony. A prosecutor's synopsis on a December 1998 document, which lists his offense as robbery, states "Defendant entered convenience store with handgun and pointed gun at clerk and demanded money. Defendant stole $356.00 from clerk."

A no-contest plea was entered in December 1998, listing a sentence of 20 years to run concurrent with a sentence out of Clark County.

According to the law, the length of time since the disqualifying incident is one of the factors the school board is allowed to consider. Along with robbery, the code lists 47 other offenses that call for such a waiver, including several sexually-related offenses. It further notes that the school board may offer provisional employment to an applicant pending notification of eligibility information from the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Anderson said the notice, which did not clear him, came back on Nov. 2 when he was no longer at the school.

As he awaits adjudication on the new charge, McDaniel continues to work as a referee for the Arkansas Activities Association in other school districts, according to Anderson.

"I had people call me that had heard this, and I said he's not charged with anything yet," she said. "You know, he just went (to court) a couple of weeks ago and it got pushed off till June. So until it actually goes to trial and he's actually convicted, he's not a registered sex offender."

Anderson said she received a certified letter from the Lake Hamilton School District concerning the eligibility of McDaniel's son, who had transferred from Lake Hamilton to CMS after McDaniel's provisional hire, following the alleged incident at CMS. She said it was to inform the district his son was no longer eligible to remain at CMS.

The Sentinel-Record requested a copy of the letter, which Anderson declined. However, she did allow a reporter to review the document in her presence.

McDaniel was hired in June, waiving the School Choice requirement for his son.

"There's a due process that we have to do, but we also have an understanding in Garland County. All seven school districts have always agreed -- this is nothing that Cutter or Nancy Anderson did -- we all inherited, when we started in Garland County, an understanding between districts.

"It was just an unwritten understanding, and maybe now we should write it up, I'm not sure, but it's never been a problem. The understanding was that if a student started school in any district, and no matter what occurred to that family or that student, we've always taken the position that it's not the student's fault if the parents lose their, you know, if they lose their home in Cutter. Or no matter what the reason is that a student or a student's family may no longer be eligible to stay at Cutter, we've always agreed that if they've started, and they've been here for at least two weeks of that semester, no matter what grade, that we always felt it was best for the student to finish out that semester," she said.

She said this applies to being at school the first two weeks of either semester. However, she noted, senior students have always been allowed to stay the entire year. She said while this has been the case with many other students without issue, she feels the questions as to McDaniel's son's eligibility were raised due to his basketball-playing ability.

Sentinel-Record staff writer David Showers contributed to this report.