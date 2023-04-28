In the News

Marcus Higgins, a railroad conductor working near New York City, said "I'm glad our crew was there and able to help" after he was alerted by his boss and sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who'd wandered dangerously close to the electrified third rail.

Max Pulsinelli of the Bronx Zoo said workers "fully expected him to return ... as he did" after the escaped peacock Raul spent the night roosting in a cottonwood tree two blocks away, drawing a crowd of TV crews and spectators before flying, and strutting, back home.

Lina Mendoni, Greek culture minister, called it "a first but important step toward harmonizing ... with the standards of other European countries" as officials allow pets at many archaeological sites, though not at top tourist draws such as the Acropolis.

Tom Bradley Jr. of the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas said "once it finally warmed up, Max came out," but the desert tortoise Mojave Max emerged from his winter burrow at a record-late date after a very cold winter.

Bill Keener of the Marine Mammal Center in Marin County, Calif., said "this whale has been here for 2½ months; that's a record for us," prompting concern that the gray whale in the San Francisco Bay is at risk of getting hit by a ship.

Pon Dixson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said "you see the results; you see a whole lot more emergent marsh, a lot more cattails, a lot less open water" as the agency joined New Orleans officials and Louisiana Army National Guard members to place old Christmas trees in the waters of a wildlife refuge.

Jesus Martin of Spain's Royal Board on Disabilities said "we have overcome the Spain of the past" after parliament ended the decades-old tradition of bullfighting events featuring costumed dwarfs, though a few performers staged a protest.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, acknowledged that he did "briefly faint" recently before being diagnosed with covid-19 for a third time, something his spokesman had denied, and he's isolating at the National Palace.

Bernice King of The King Center in Atlanta said of her mother, "The magnitude of her contributions to humanity are yet to be known," as a monument and garden honoring the legacy of civil-rights activist Coretta Scott King were dedicated on what would have been her 96th birthday.