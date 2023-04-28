Jury acquits North Little Rock man in rape trial after witness recants eyewitness account

A Pulaski County jury on Thursday cleared a North Little Rock man of sexual assault after his accuser's ex-boyfriend recanted claims he'd seen the defendant run from the woman's bedroom the night she reported being attacked.

The eight women and four men deliberated less than two hours before exonerating Torrance Wayne Moore of the Class B felony charge that carries up to 40 years in prison for repeat offenders like the 39-year-old defendant.

Moore did not testify during the two-day trial before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson, and his attorneys, Lori Listopad and Harrison Tome, presented no evidence to challenge the accusation that he had attacked a sleeping woman in January 2019 at her Shorter Gardens Apartment home where he had visited earlier as a guest of her now former boyfriend.

The defense focused on attacking the police work that led to Moore's December 2019 arrest, describing investigators' efforts as outrageously flawed for passing up opportunities to collect potential DNA evidence from the woman's bed and body.

Police also did not take photos of the woman that night or of her bedroom, which Listopad said undermined the woman's account of how she fought off an assailant during a violent middle-of-the-night encounter.

Further, police did not question the woman's neighbors or any of the other visitors to the woman's home that night. Police even failed to take a pair of sandals from the woman's bedroom that were supposedly worn by her attacker, Listopad said. The authorities also lost the woman's 911 call, she noted.

"If they don't do their jobs, that's reasonable doubt," the public defender said in her closing argument. "So many missed opportunities."

"We must expect more" from police, Listopad said, making that demand the theme of her final remarks to the jury. Noting that the process to get an arrest warrant for Moore took 10 months, Listopad repeated her call for better police work eight times during her 14-minute statement to the jury.

Without DNA, the case comes down to a matter of whom jurors believe, Listopad said, describing the accuser's claims against Moore as unbelievable, noting that the woman was remarkably unscarred from what she had described as a violent attack.

Prosecutors acknowledged the police probe might not have been perfect, but told jurors investigators had provided enough evidence to convict Moore, among the proof being his car keys in the woman's bedroom as well as his girlfriend's sport utility vehicle parked nearby.

The woman, a mother of five, had no reason to lie about a man who had been a friend of her family since her childhood, the prosecution team of Will Jones, Whitney Ohlhausen and Corrine Kwapis said in closing statements, asking why would she call police in the middle of the night to implicate Moore for a crime that didn't happen.

Jones described the accuser's testimony as emotional and "gut wrenching," telling jurors that under the law her word alone was sufficient evidence to convict. The prosecutor told jurors that if the woman was lying, she'd been able to keep it up for the four years it's taken to bring the case to trial while delivering an Oscar-winning performance.

Attacked in her own bed while asleep, a place where she should be the safest, the woman had had so much taken from her, first by Moore and then by her lying ex-boyfriend, Jones said. All she has left is her truth about what was done to her, he said.

"There's many things out of her control but what she can control is the truth," Jones said. "We're asking you to believe her."

Moore was immediately a suspect because the woman named him as her attacker that night while her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Errick Deshun Williams of Little Rock, told police then that he had seen the defendant run from her bedroom, stating that he had looked Moore in the eye as the older man fled.

On the witness stand for 21 minutes, Williams, who has since married, told jurors he did not know whom he saw that night.

"I couldn't see his face. I could see his right eyeball," Williams said.

He testified he only named Moore because the woman told him Moore was her attacker. Moore had been at the woman's apartment earlier but had left, Williams said.

"I only got his name based on what she told me," Williams said, telling jurors he thought of Moore as a big brother.

In her 27 minutes on the stand, the accuser told jurors she called Moore by his nickname "Tight," describing how Moore, Williams and at least one other man had been hanging out in her apartment that night. The woman said she'd fed her kids, tucked them into bed and then changed into her sleepwear, a T-shirt and shorts and went to bed herself.

She said she was dozing when she heard the bedroom door open, describing how she scooted over in the bed without opening her eyes, thinking Williams was going to join her.

Then someone grabbed her arms and started pulling at her shorts, she said.

"When I opened my eyes ... I realized it was Tight," she said. "He tried to choke me out."

The woman said she fought back, yelling and scratching but he overpowered her, taking off his own shorts after pulling hers off, choking her almost unconscious during the assault. Moore tried to rape her but could not get sufficiently aroused, although he "kept trying," rubbing his genitals against hers, the woman said.

Moore gave up and left when Williams returned to the apartment, she said, telling jurors both she and Moore heard Williams enter the apartment front door. She said she called 911 immediately.

With a criminal history dating back to 2003, Moore's problems with the law are not over. Currently on probation for a November 2017 drug-possession conviction, Moore is facing three felony counts of failure to appear for missing court hearings during the proceedings. Further, he's charged with trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana stemming from a June 2021 arrest by North Little Rock police.