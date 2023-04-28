Let’s Eat! Flyway Brewing to move into former Apple Blossom Brewery, international sports bar coming to Bentonville

A North Little Rock brewery and restaurant is planning to take the place of Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville.

Apple Blossom closed last week at 1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, after announcing the closure in a social media post. "We want to thank every single one of our customers for the support and love the last two years," the post said.

The post also announced that Flyway Brewing Company plans to fill the space on the north side of town.

Matt Foster, founder and owner of Flyway, said the business is excited to open a Northwest Arkansas location, though it is too early to share a specific timeline for the project.

"Apple Blossom was a pioneer in Northwest Arkansas, and it is sad to see them go," Foster said. "However, we're thrilled at the opportunity to carry the torch and keep the brew pub-restaurant going."

"With the road improvements coming to completion on Zion Road, the location is fantastic -- literally backing up to Veteran's Memorial Park, with disc golf, beach volleyball, and biking and hiking trails all around, right on the banks of Lake Fayetteville," he said. "We'll have a killer brewing system and facility, and the big kitchen will allow us to continue to refine the compelling food program we have at our brewery in Argenta."

The company will brew craft beer on-site, including "year 'round and seasonal favorites, as well as some beers that are unique to that location," he said.

Flyway Brewing Company was established in 2013, when it began brewing tiny batches for a "house beer" tap for Little Rock's South on Main restaurant, according to Foster.

The company built a brewery in the Argenta Arts District in 2015, eventually developing a food menu and distributing its beer to restaurants and bars across the state.

The menu at the North Little Rock brewery includes burgers, soft pretzels, nachos, cheese fries, tator tot poutine and more.

"So many people have helped us get to where we are today, and we're just thrilled to have this opportunity to bring even more great beer and great food to Northwest Arkansas," he said. "It's going to be fun."

The Botanical

An international sports bar with a greenhouse aesthetic is coming to the corner of Bentonville's 8th and A streets.

Raj Suresh, one of the business' partners, said The Botanical at 8th & A will be a place for the community to get together and watch soccer, rugby, cricket, football and other sports.

Outside a "cozy" interior, the back patio area will be able to host events and live music, he said. The business hopes to offer a variety of international beer and wine choices as well as some domestics and cocktails.

The Botanical at 8th & A will open some time this summer at 713 S.W. A St., according to Suresh.

The Big Biscuit

A Prairie Village, Kan.-based brunch restaurant is planning a Fayetteville location on College Avenue.

Representatives of The Big Biscuit said they expect to open in the fall at 2985 N. College Ave., the former location of Hardy's.

The Big Biscuit was founded in 2000 and has since expanded to 23 locations across Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Its menu includes biscuits and gravy, omelets, benedicts, burgers, fried chicken, salads and more.

--

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email bcollins@nwaonline.com.

North Little Rock-based Flyway Brewing Company is planning to open a brewery and restaurant at 1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, the former location of Apple Blossom Brewing Company. Apple Blossom closed its north Fayetteville brewery last week. (Courtesy Photo/Flyway Brewing)



