A familiar situation

I recently watched the movie "Inherit the Wind," about the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial. A Tennessee high school teacher was put on trial, and convicted, for teaching the theory of evolution, which had been outlawed by the Tennessee legislature.

I couldn't help noticing the similarity between the arguments used by the prosecution and our current Arkansas political leadership. The biggest difference was that in 1925 it was the Democrats, led by William Jennings Bryan, who were waving the Bible and saying they were only "protecting the children." It was the Democrats who claimed they were giving parents the right to control what was taught to their children by legislating what could and couldn't be taught in schools. It was the Democrats who had this strange notion that education must include only those things they believe, and that exposing children to any other ideas (and, God forbid, teaching them to think) was "indoctrination."

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

JAMES GIFFORD

Hot Springs Village

Doesn't speak for all

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the Saline County Republican Committee (SCRC) stated that it had "no confidence" in former governor and current presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson. Readers should understand that this small handful of pirates does not represent the views and wishes of most Saline County or Arkansas Republicans.

In fact, Governor Hutchinson led our state with vision, courage and resolve and won his last election with over 65 percent of the vote. Governor Hutchinson would be an outstanding president. The actions of the SCRC are disappointing and work against the values of Arkansas Republicans.

MARK SMITH

Bryant

Motherless infants

Re the worst maternal death rates: Where are the voices of the men who instantly became fathers to motherless infants due to this horror? What a life-changing event this must be, turning their lives inside-out. Grief so heavy, impossible to comprehend. I have never heard of one of these grieving souls speak out about this often-avoidable tragedy ... or the grandma who likely had a new life to bring up, along with all her other obligations.

This terrible recurring tragedy needs to be given a very loud voice and a demand for change to improve birthing outcomes.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville