LIVE! Music: Roots perform Saturday at the Momentary

The Roots perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville. KOKOKO! opens as part of the Momentary's Live on the Green Concert Series. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $25 students and $200 for premium tickets at themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots.

ELSEWHERE

Shakey Graves perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday; moe plays at 7: 30 p.m. May 2; The Toadies play at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

Pura Coco and Funk Factory play a rescheduled show at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the Live! at Turnbow Park concert series in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Ambient Meditations with Lake Mary and Chaz Knapp begins at 7 p.m. Saturday hosted by Trillium Salon Series and Ozark Free Music Society at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. All ages; suggested donation of $15. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Home Sweet Home happens in Bentonville this weekend with David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic and more with local musicians: Sons of Otis Malone, Auralai, Nature & Madness, Kalyn Fay, Josh Noren, Jamie Lou Connolly, Will Gunselman, Common Roots, Mia Gjeldum, Ashtyn Barbaree, Dandelion Heart, Church Street, DJ Raquel, Little Yei, Pura Coco, BAANG, and so many more at nine locations including homes and back yards in Bentonville. Learn more at citysessions.org/homesweethome.

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

"Far From Finished," a screening and performance by Big Piph, starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. Tickets and more information at acs.eventive.org/schedule.

First Thursday returns to the Fayetteville square at 5:30 p.m. May 4 with Papa Rap, C4 Clarinet Squad and The Irie Lions. experiencefayetteville.com.

