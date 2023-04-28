Man faces 2nd murder charge in shooting wave

A Little Rock man now faces a second capital murder charge in connection with a string of shootings in August that left two people dead and one injured, Pulaski County authorities said Thursday.

Davis Lamont Jones Jr., 32, is accused of killing of Dwayne Thompson, 58, of College Station on Aug. 14 near the intersection of Frazier Pike and 3M Road, according to a Thursday news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Thompson died at UAMS Medical Center of his wounds shortly after the shooting. The new charges came after detectives found a video showing a gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz following Thompson moments before the slaying.

Authorities have earlier said that Jones was seen driving a gray Mercedes-Benz during a string of shootings he is accused of committing on Aug. 14, 2022.

Initially, Pulaski County authorities didn't publicly link Jones to Thompson's slaying, although the killing was investigated as part of the string of shootings.

He faces another capital murder charge in the shooting death of Brandon Mackintrush, 20, at a gas station at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff in Little Rock later that day, and a felony attempted murder count after police say he wounded Alexis Oliver, 46, who was in the gas station when Mackintrush was shot.

Officials from Little Rock police, the Pulaski County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police, who jointly investigated the string of shootings, have previously said that they don't think Jones knew any of the victims, making it one of, if not the only, totally random homicide in Little Rock last year, a police spokesman said.

Jones also faces five counts of committing a terroristic act, one of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, four of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one of possession of a firearm by certain persons, one of fleeing and one of second-degree battery, court records showed. All those charges were felonies and related to incidents on Aug. 14.

He faces more charges related to actions on Aug. 13 -- another charge of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, nine more of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a first-degree battery count and another possession of firearms by certain persons charge -- court records show.

Jones was held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening, according to an online inmate roster. He was on parole at the time of the shootings and was held without bail after his arrest last year before serving some time in state prison, Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Before being released on parole in January 2019, a parole board delayed or denied Jones's parole request six times, records show. He was serving an eight year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of residential burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Jones made his first court appearance on the charges out of Little Rock in November, where his attorney entered a plea of innocent by reason of mental disease or defect. This led to a mental examination conducted at the Arkansas State Hospital, which can take a few months and did not appear to have been completed by mid-April, court records showed.