Man gets 30 years for killing his wife





TEXARKANA -- A Fouke man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of his wife and was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

Curtis Jay Carnley, 56, was charged in Miller County Circuit Court with killing Trisha Carnley on June 20, 2021, at their home in the 1800 block of Miller County Road 10.

Family members told sheriff's deputies that they went to the Carnleys' home for a barbecue and that Curtis was "highly intoxicated."

The family members became concerned when they were unable to reach Trisha.

On June 21, sheriff's deputies forced their way into the house and found Trisha dead with a gunshot wound in the back of her head.



