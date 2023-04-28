Meth-filled tequila bottles intercepted

MEXICO CITY — Mexican Navy inspectors intercepted 11,520 tequila bottles bound for export that actually contained nearly 10 tons of concentrated liquid meth, the Navy said this week.

The discovery was made Sunday at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, the Navy said. It said the bottles contained approximately about 19,000 pounds of meth.

Photos of the seizure show a sniffer dog alerting inspectors to cardboard boxes of glass bottles full of a brownish liquid, consistent with the color of “anejo” or aged tequila.

Mexico has become a major producer of meth, and drug smugglers frequently are stopped at the border with liquid meth in their windshield washer fluid or other containers.