Names and Faces





Tucker Carlson emerged two days after Fox News fired him with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed. He posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday night that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media. Carlson said one of the things he noticed, "when you step away from the noise for a few days," is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are. "The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are," he said. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated." Fox fired its most popular personality Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election. The mystery of why Fox Corp. leadership, Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, decided to suddenly dismiss Carlson lingered. The company has not explained it, although some media reports have focused on material uncovered during Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit but redacted from court papers. Private messages sent by Carlson with "highly offensive and crude remarks" were a "catalyst" in Fox's decision to cut him loose, according to The New York Times. The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post said one redacted message included a slur against a senior Fox executive. Each of the reports relied on sources that were not identified. Carlson dressed in a suit and tie for his Twitter message. Though he didn't mention Fox, it was reminiscent of the monologues he delivered on the network for the past six years, talking about "the people in charge" hurting the country. Debates on big topics such as war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change and corporate power are not permitted by corporate media or political parties, he said. "Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" he said. "There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Call him Cedric the Novelist. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced this week that it will publish a novel by Cedric the Entertainer. "Flipping Boxcars," billed as a "valentine" to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for publication Sept. 12. "Flipping Boxcars is an homage to my grandfather, who I never met, but I've been told I am a lot like," said Cedric, who stars in the CBS-TV comedy "The Neighborhood" and has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows. "This is an intriguing novel filled with surprises, thrills, triumphs, and the heartaches of a family connected through time and circumstance." The novel is co-written by Alan Eisenstock, who has worked on books with George Lopez and Robert Schimmel.





Cedric the Entertainer poses for a portrait on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)





