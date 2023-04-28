NBA Playoffs: Best Bets for Kings-Warriors, Grizzlies-Lakers

The Grizzlies and Kings are both on the ropes Friday night. The Lakers lead Memphis 3–2 and can close out the series in front of their home fans and the Warriors also hold a 3–2 series advantage over Sacramento with the chance to advance with a win as well.

Los Angeles is favored to knock the Wests No. 2 seed out of the NBA playoffs and Golden State is an even heavier favorite to take down the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Below are five key NBA playoffs betting trends to note ahead of tipoff, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN with Kings-Warriors and continues at 10:30 with Grizzlies-Lakers.

Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

How Many Threes Will Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hit?

Curry is coming off a 2-10 outing from beyond the arc in Game 5 but for the series he averages 4.4 made three-pointers per game. His total is set at 4.5 made threes and Curry has already gone over that mark in three games this series, including both home games. Klay Thompson shot 5-11 from deep last time out and hes also making 4.4 threes per game — his line is set at 4.5 as well. The only two games Thompson didnt go over were at home.

Will the Warriors Go Over Their Team Total at Home?

Golden States team total is set at 121.5 points. The defending champs have gone over that mark in three of five games so far against Sacramento, including the last two contests. In the regular season, the Warriors posted an NBA-best 118.2 points per game on the road and had an even higher scoring average on their home floor: 119.7 points per game.

How Many Points Will DeAaron Fox Score on the Brink of Elimination?

Fox has been dominant in his playoff debut with a team-high average of 30 points per game in the series. His point total is set at 26.5, the second-highest in the game behind Curry. Fox has only gone over that mark twice this series, though — he scored 38 in Game 1 at home and again in Game 4 on the road. Hes also coming off his worst shooting performance of the series in Game 5 when he finished 9-25 and tallied just 24 points.

Petre Thomas/USA Today network

Do the Lakers Cover the Spread and Send the Grizzlies Home?

Los Angeles is 2–0 against the spread at home so far in the playoffs against Memphis. The Lakers were favored by 4.5 points in both games and thats the spread once again for Game 6, the potential closeout game. The Grizzlies have the second-worst record against the spread on the road this season (14–28–1) while L.A. has a winning record against the spread at home (23–21).

How Many Points Will Dillon Brooks Score Against L.A.?

Brooks has garnered national attention in this series for his public comments about James and his Game 3 ejection. Better known for his defense than his offense, Brooks shooting has plummeted over the last three games. Hes 10-39 (4-22 from three) and posted point totals of eight, 11 and seven points over that stretch. Brooks point total is set at 11.5 for Game 6.

