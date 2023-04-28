ArcBest 1Q results due before the bell

Fort Smith-based trucking and logistics firm ArcBest Corp. is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023 before the stock markets open today.

A consensus of 10 analysts predicts earnings of $1.80 per share, and seven analysts on average expect revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

ArcBest shares closed Thursday at $89.90, up $1.90, or 2.16%, on the Nasdaq stock market. The company's shares have traded between $65.88 and $104.87 in the past year.

Company executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. today to discuss the earnings results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com, or accessed by calling (800) 734-8592.

A replay of the webcast will be available on ArcBest's website through June 15. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284. The conference ID for the replay is 22026574.

On Wednesday, the company's board of directors said it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on May 24 to shareholders of record as of May 10.

-- Serenah McKay

California targets railroad pollution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California approved Thursday a first-in-the-nation rule limiting rail pollution to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the state's latest move to establish itself as a leader in the fight against climate change.

The rule will ban locomotive engines more than 23 years old by 2030 and increase the use of zero-emissions technology to transport freight from ports and throughout railyards. It would also ban locomotives in the state from idling longer than 30 minutes if they are equipped with an automatic shutoff.

"It is time to kick start the next step of transformation, with trains," said Davina Hurt, a California Air Resources Board member.

The rule is designed to reduce chemicals that contribute to smog.

Wayne Winegarden, a Pacific Research Institute senior fellow, said the rule would be expensive for rail companies, and increased costs will mean higher prices for many goods that move by rail.

The Association of American Railroads said in a statement "there is no clear path to zero emissions locomotives."

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises 8.58, ends at 764.96

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 764.96, up 8.58 points.

"Soft GDP data for the first quarter was offset by strong earnings reports in the technology sector as equities rallied sharply with investors positioning ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting in hopes of a dovish pivot," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997