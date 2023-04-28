Northwest Arkansas planners seek help to pay for Arkansas 112 improvements

SPRINGDALE -- Regional planners are looking at options to pay for a 12-foot side path along Arkansas 112 that would be built by the Arkansas Department of Transportation as part of overall widening and improvements to the highway.

Meeting as the Northwest Arkansas Regional Mobility Authority, planners approved a resolution to apply for a grant from the highway department's Transportation Alternatives Program. That money is a sub-allocation of federal money the state receives.

They'd be asking for about $2.5 million over five phases of the project.

The resolution asks the highway department to pay a required 20% federal match for the side path through the Connecting Arkansas half-cent sales tax program.

Planners met as the regional mobility authority because neither the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission nor the highway department was eligible to apply.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has $1.5 billion available through its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program for 2023.

If the grant application is successful, the money would be passed along to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the construction work on the project.