FOOTBALL Jackson to sign for $260M

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed. The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason. Jackson’s contract tops the $255 million, five-year deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Jalen Hurts earlier this month. Hurts got $179.3 million in guarantees. Deshaun Watson still has the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history. The Cleveland Browns gave Watson a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million extension last year to waive his no-trade clause.

QB commits to Alabama

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner committed on Thursday to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner, entering his third college season, began last year as Notre Dame’s starting QB but injured his shoulder in a Week 2 game against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina. In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

BASKETBALL LSU gains major transfer

Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith is heading to reigning national champion LSU. The sought-after guard posted an image of herself wearing an LSU uniform in front of an image of the Tiger mascot on social media Thursday. The 5-7 guard averaged a team-high 19.7 points last year for the Cardinals, and has averaged 15.4 points over three college seasons. That includes leading Louisville to the Final Four in 2022. Van Lith arrives with two years of eligibility, bringing experience as a 1,500-point career scorer as well as being one of the sport’s most marketable names when it comes to endorsements with college athletes able to profit from use of their name, image and likeness. Van Lith was a McDonald’s All-American from Washington state and originally chose to play for Louisville instead of Baylor, which was then led by current LSU Coach Kim Mulkey.

Abmas headed to Texas

Max Abmas, the nation’s active leading scorer, is heading to Texas. The former Oral Roberts guard announced on Twitter on Thursday that he’s joining the Longhorns for his final collegiate season, giving Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry a high-volume scorer. The 6-foot guard was one of the nation’s most prolific scorers in four seasons at Oral Roberts, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 38% from three-point range. Abmas led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 and became the first player since Davidson’s Steph Curry in 2008 to score 25 or more points in his first three NCAA Tournament games.

Leonard suffers torn meniscus

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee, although his surgically repaired right ACL is intact. The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after playing in the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round loss to Phoenix but didn’t provide further details. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had an MRI in Los Angeles after Game 2, which showed the tear, according to Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

HORSE RACING Derby entrant euthanized

Wild On Ice was euthanized Thursday after dropping out of the Kentucky Derby with a left hind leg injury following a morning workout at Churchill Downs, his owner said. The Texas-bred gelding breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch before 6 a.m. A news release from the track said Wild On Ice was evaluated at its equine hospital before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington for evaluation. Owner Frank Sumpter told The Associated Press in a phone interview that a plate and screw could have been inserted in the horse’s leg but said the injury was such that “so much could go wrong.” Wild On Ice was tied for 15th with 50 points in the Derby standings after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby as a 35-1 long shot in New Mexico on March 26. Wild On Ice had earned $405,400. He initially was not a Triple Crown nominee until Sumpter paid a $6,000 late fee and began preparing him for horse racing’s marquee event. Joel Marr was training Wild on Ice.

GOLF Smotherman leads in Mexico

Austin Smotherman already has his name on the Mexico Open trophy. He finished his round Thursday as though he’d love to see it on there again, closing with four straight birdies for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Tano Goya. Masters champion Jon Rahm, who won the Mexico Open at Vidanta for his only PGA Tour title a year ago, had five birdies on his last 11 holes to overcome a sluggish start for a 67. Smotherman is winless on the PGA Tour. He won the Mexico Open in 2018 on a different golf course — it was held in Tijuana that year — and when it was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica schedule. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) posted a 5-under 66 and is tied for ninth. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a 2-under 69.

BASEBALL Groat, 2-sport star, dies

Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was

92. Groat’s family said in a statement that he died at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital from complications of a stroke. Groat, who was from the Swissvale neighborhood just east of Pittsburgh’s downtown, starred at Duke in basketball and baseball in the early 1950s, earning All-American honors in both. His No. 10 jersey hangs in Cameron Indoor Stadium; the program retired his number following the end of his senior season in 1952. Groat attempted to play both baseball and basketball professionally, signing with the Pirates and being drafted by the Fort Wayne Pistons of the then-fledgling NBA within weeks of each other in 1952.

TENNIS Teen wins again

After another impressive victory at the Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school. Moments earlier, the 15-year-old Russian had been raising her arms by the net to celebrate her win over a top-20 opponent. Andreeva, a day after defeating 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win, beat 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the third round on Thursday. In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match in straight sets to qualifier Andrea Vavassori.