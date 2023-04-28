100 years ago

April 28, 1923

To advertise the campaign for a building fund which will be launched in Little Rock soon, the Salvation Army will stage a parade in the business section at 3 o'clock this afternoon. Every phase of the Salvation Army's 16 major activities will be emphasized. The West-Nelson and Salvation Army bands will furnish music. Mayor Brickhouse, chairman of the Executive Committee, and Harry E. Shauman, general chairman of the campaign, will ride in the parade.

50 years ago

April 28, 1973

President Nixon declared Arkansas a major disaster area Friday because of the recent flooding and storms. The Washington office of Senator John L. McClellan (Dem., Ark) indicated Mr. Nixon signed the declaration while flying over the Mississippi River Valley Friday morning. In a statement, Mr. Nixon said: "From the air we were able to view heavily affected portions of three states -- Mississippi, southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana -- not closely enough to see the full human dimensions of this tragedy, but enough to gain a better idea of the magnitude of the damage being done."

25 years ago

April 28, 1998

Reports of higher interest rates sent the stock market plunging Monday, but Little Rock area bankers said any rate increase would probably be slight and have no significant impact on lending. Still, the interest rate speculation that sent Wall Street down almost 147 points catches Arkansas house builders at the prime home-buying time of the year, with plenty of houses to sell. "Our median income in Arkansas is lower, so a rise in the interest rates knocks more people out of the housing market here than it does in other parts of the country," said Bruce Blackall of the Arkansas Homebuilders Association. "The amount of that monthly payment is a really big thing here."

10 years ago

April 28, 2013

It's midmorning on a Wednesday, one of the two days the Headwaters School, located in Red Star along Arkansas 16, is open each week. About a dozen children ranging in age from 1 to 14 are simultaneously at work and play in the school's main room, which is a combination of work desks, a kitchen, an activity table and a large, open floor. While some of the children prepare to go outside for a science experiment involving creating large soap bubbles, others freely rollerblade around the school's interior. The school, which is not accredited, is a cross between a one-room schoolhouse and an artistic community center. Headwaters -- founded in nearby Pettigrew in the early 1970s -- has served home-schoolers for about 40 years. It relocated to Red Star, which is in the Ozark National Forest, in 1997.