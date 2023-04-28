OTHERS SAY: A second cup of Joe?

Joe Biden, now 80, is running for a second term as president--quite possibly in a rematch against Donald Trump, now 76. The good news is that Biden beat Trump once, by 74 electoral votes and, not that it counts, 7 million popular votes. Though past performance is no guarantee of future results, there's no doubt Joe, now with the advantage of incumbency and a fairly united Democratic Party, can drub Donald again.

We've had our share of sizable disagreements with Biden, but he's accomplished a great deal. The Inflation Reduction Act is delivering billions to Americans in the form of health insurance premium, prescription drug and clean energy costs--and paying for it by taxing massive corporations, including their stock buybacks.

While Biden has had a hell of a time trying to contain inflation, job creation has been impressively robust as still- fatal covid-19 has faded into the relative background.

It is no small thing that he would turn 86 at the end of his second term. Though he's fit for his age, he's already well beyond the average life expectancy for a man born in 1942. Even a Rose Garden campaign can be draining, so we expect 2024 will test him.

All of which is to say that high-caliber Democratic candidates ought to be ready for action if Biden falters.